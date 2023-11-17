Skinner, who was signed to a two-year deal in Moto2 before the 2023 campaign began, will not see out his contract after being axed by the American team.

Skinner has not had the easiest of rookie seasons, but it remains a bizarre decision given the talent Skinner has shown, particularly in British Superbike.

But with the American Racing Team having already axed Sean Dylan Kelly at the mid-season point, it’s probably no surprise that they felt comfortable enough to dismiss Skinner for Marcos Ramirez.

But Laverty has since voiced his opinion, saying: “It’s not gone down well on social media, especially with British fans. It’s never black and white.

“So many factors at play, when it comes down to it. A contract will always have get-out clauses, performance clauses, and if you haven’t reached them? Then there’s a potential to split.

“Even though the press release says ‘mutual decision’, it never is mutual. It is always one side exercising the point in the contract.

“We all feel for Rory. From the team’s point of view? When Marcos is putting it on the podium, it’s hard to argue.

“As long as they put this deal together, that they’re talking about, to give him a lifeline in the Moto2 European Championship, and some wildcards in GPs.

“Whether Rory decides to go back down the Superbike route? It’s late in the day for him.”