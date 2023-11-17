While coy about the status of Marini’s much-rumoured Repsol Honda deal, Salucci currently has his hands full trying to find a late replacement for the Italian.

Salucci confirmed that Gresini’s Fabio di Giannantonio is not on their target list and that they are in talks with Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer.

However, Salucci added that Aldeguer is just one of several Moto2 riders now under consideration by Valentino Rossi’s team.

Marc VDS star Tony Arbolino, title runner-up to Pedro Acosta this season and the subject of MotoGP rumours earlier in the year, was named as among the other contenders to join Marco Bezzecchi on a VR46 Ducati next year.

“Luca next year is not with us, but I don't know where is the ‘level’ of his [Honda] contract,” Salucci told Dorna’s Jack Appleyard on Friday at Lusail.

“Speaking about my team, for sure the first option [to replace Marini] - unfortunately for Fabio - is not di Giannantonio. We want a young rider from Moto2 but now we have two or three names and in the next days we will decide.”

Salucci added: “When you lose one rider, like Marini, in November, you need to go to Moto2 and for sure you have [to pay] some penalty [to release a Moto2 rider].

“We’ll see what happens. We've discussed not just Aldeguer but also other teams and we will need to pay something for sure. But it's our work, our sport.”

Asked if Arbolino one of the other riders, Salucci replied:

"I like Tony Arbolino. He’s very good, very young. He's Italian. For sure he’s one of the names also.

“But not just Tony, not just Fermin. We have some others that are very fast that I like.

"We’ll see in the next few days.”

However, VR46 team manager Pablo Nieto reportedly told DAZN that Aldeguer is still "the option we like the most".

Despite the short timeframe to find Marini's replacement in time for the Valencia test, Salucci felt confident it was only an "extreme possibility" of Bezzecchi riding alone at the November 28 test.