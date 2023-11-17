2023 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Qatar MotoGP at Lusail, round 19 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|2023 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1'56.393s
|14/17
|345k
|2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.172s
|14/15
|343k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.229s
|17/17
|347k
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.292s
|16/16
|341k
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.411s
|14/17
|343k
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.426s
|14/14
|344k
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.427s
|14/14
|346k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.437s
|13/16
|343k
|9
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.492s
|16/16
|343k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.501s
|16/18
|344k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.568s
|17/17
|343k
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.582s
|10/13
|341k
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.667s
|17/18
|341k
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.703s
|12/12
|341k
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+1.213s
|14/19
|342k
|16
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.442s
|9/13
|341k
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.589s
|6/16
|344k
|18
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.678s
|16/16
|347k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.784s
|15/15
|343k
|20
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.800s
|17/17
|339k
|21
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.951s
|16/18
|341k
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+4.036s
|4/13
|338k
*Rookie.
Official Lusail MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 52.772s (2021)
Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 54.338s (2022)
MotoGP title chaser Jorge Martin and team-mate Johann Zarco produce a perfect one-two for Pramac Ducati in opening practice for the 2023 Qatar MotoGP at the new-look Lusail.
Martin and title leader Francesco Bagnaia, 14 points clear of the Spaniard, were near the front throughout the 45-minute session on the resurfaced, but low-grip, asphalt.
Martin delivered the session-best of 1m 56.393s as the final five minutes began, with Zarco slotting into second place in the last minute.
With the Pramacs joined most of the top ten on new rubber at the end, Bagnaia, who has a slim chance to clinch the title on Sunday, rose from seventh to third on used hard tyres to finish ahead of RNF's Raul Fernandez and Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli.
Fabio di Giannantonio, fighting for his MotoGP future, had been over one second ahead of the field as the final ten minutes began but was eventually pushed down to eighth.
Jack Miller, who had some new aero to try on his factory KTM, was 13th with Bagnaia's team-mate and Sepang winner Enea Bastianini just 17th.
A nightmare session for Honda saw the four RC213V riders in the last four places.
Following some close passes in the closing stages, Pol Espargaro and Marco Bezzecchi carved each other up on the slowdown lap after the session, before Bezzecchi repeatedly bumped Espargaro's rear wheel as the GASGAS rider waited for a practice start.
After an accident littered Sepang weekend, Aleix Espargaro had been the first MotoGP faller of the Lusail round, sliding off after 7mins in the low grip conditions, followed swiftly by Alex Marquez.
The practice start period after the session saw many riders battle for grip on the dusty track.
This evening's session, which will decide the top ten places for direct Qualifying 2 access, takes place after sunset.
Francesco Bagnaia has a chance to win the 2023 MotoGP title on Sunday in Qatar, but admits it’s almost impossible… unless Jorge Martin makes a mistake.
Bagnaia is just 14 points ahead of Martin and would need to push that advantage up to 37 this weekend to avoid a final round world championship showdown at Valencia.
However, both have now used up their Official Warning for low tyre pressure and - like Luca Marini, Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, Raul Fernandez, Iker Lecuona, Pol Espargaro, Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro – will receive a post-race time penalty for any further infringements.
Facilities and infrastructure at the Lusail circuit have been radically revamped ahead of this year’s event, including a full resurfacing. With no prior track data for the new asphalt, Michelin is offering an extra front (4) and rear (3) tyre compound this weekend.
While Bagnaia and Martin can drop no lower than second in the standings, Marco Bezzecchi is on target to confirm third over KTM’s Brad Binder.
Pramac Ducati will be crowned teams’ world champions, an exceptional effort for a non-factory squad, if their current 100-point advantage over Ducati Lenovo stands at 66 or more on Sunday.
Alex Rins is again replaced by Iker Lecuona at LCR Honda.