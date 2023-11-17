2023 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'56.393s 14/17 345k 2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.172s 14/15 343k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.229s 17/17 347k 4 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.292s 16/16 341k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.411s 14/17 343k 6 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.426s 14/14 344k 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.427s 14/14 346k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.437s 13/16 343k 9 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.492s 16/16 343k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.501s 16/18 344k 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.568s 17/17 343k 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.582s 10/13 341k 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.667s 17/18 341k 14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.703s 12/12 341k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +1.213s 14/19 342k 16 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.442s 9/13 341k 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.589s 6/16 344k 18 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.678s 16/16 347k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.784s 15/15 343k 20 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.800s 17/17 339k 21 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.951s 16/18 341k 22 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +4.036s 4/13 338k

*Rookie.

Official Lusail MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 52.772s (2021)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini 1m 54.338s (2022)

MotoGP title chaser Jorge Martin and team-mate Johann Zarco produce a perfect one-two for Pramac Ducati in opening practice for the 2023 Qatar MotoGP at the new-look Lusail.

Martin and title leader Francesco Bagnaia, 14 points clear of the Spaniard, were near the front throughout the 45-minute session on the resurfaced, but low-grip, asphalt.

Martin delivered the session-best of 1m 56.393s as the final five minutes began, with Zarco slotting into second place in the last minute.

With the Pramacs joined most of the top ten on new rubber at the end, Bagnaia, who has a slim chance to clinch the title on Sunday, rose from seventh to third on used hard tyres to finish ahead of RNF's Raul Fernandez and Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli.

Fabio di Giannantonio, fighting for his MotoGP future, had been over one second ahead of the field as the final ten minutes began but was eventually pushed down to eighth.

Jack Miller, who had some new aero to try on his factory KTM, was 13th with Bagnaia's team-mate and Sepang winner Enea Bastianini just 17th.

A nightmare session for Honda saw the four RC213V riders in the last four places.

Following some close passes in the closing stages, Pol Espargaro and Marco Bezzecchi carved each other up on the slowdown lap after the session, before Bezzecchi repeatedly bumped Espargaro's rear wheel as the GASGAS rider waited for a practice start.

After an accident littered Sepang weekend, Aleix Espargaro had been the first MotoGP faller of the Lusail round, sliding off after 7mins in the low grip conditions, followed swiftly by Alex Marquez.

The practice start period after the session saw many riders battle for grip on the dusty track.

This evening's session, which will decide the top ten places for direct Qualifying 2 access, takes place after sunset.

Francesco Bagnaia has a chance to win the 2023 MotoGP title on Sunday in Qatar, but admits it’s almost impossible… unless Jorge Martin makes a mistake.



Bagnaia is just 14 points ahead of Martin and would need to push that advantage up to 37 this weekend to avoid a final round world championship showdown at Valencia.



However, both have now used up their Official Warning for low tyre pressure and - like Luca Marini, Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, Raul Fernandez, Iker Lecuona, Pol Espargaro, Marco Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaro – will receive a post-race time penalty for any further infringements.



Facilities and infrastructure at the Lusail circuit have been radically revamped ahead of this year’s event, including a full resurfacing. With no prior track data for the new asphalt, Michelin is offering an extra front (4) and rear (3) tyre compound this weekend.



While Bagnaia and Martin can drop no lower than second in the standings, Marco Bezzecchi is on target to confirm third over KTM’s Brad Binder.



Pramac Ducati will be crowned teams’ world champions, an exceptional effort for a non-factory squad, if their current 100-point advantage over Ducati Lenovo stands at 66 or more on Sunday.



Alex Rins is again replaced by Iker Lecuona at LCR Honda.