Klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Grand Prix Prancis
Klasemen MotoGP 2024 setelah Grand Prix Prancis di Sirkuit Le Mans, putaran kelima musim.
Klasemen MotoGP 2024 - Grand Prix Prancis
|Pos
|Pembalap
|NAT
|Tim (Motor)
|Poin
|Selisih
|1
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|129
|2
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|91
|(-38)
|3
|^3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|89
|(-40)
|4
|˅2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|89
|(-40)
|5
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|81
|(-48)
|6
|˅2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|73
|(-56)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|67
|(-62)
|8
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|51
|(-78)
|9
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|47
|(-82)
|10
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|36
|(-93)
|11
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|33
|(-96)
|12
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|25
|(-104)
|13
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|24
|(-105)
|14
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|23
|(-106)
|15
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|18
|(-111)
|16
|^3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|15
|(-114)
|17
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|13
|(-116)
|18
|˅2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|12
|(-117)
|19
|^2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|9
|(-120)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|7
|(-122)
|21
|˅3
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|7
|(-122)
|22
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|6
|(-123)
*Rookie
^X Pembalap naik X posisi di klasemen.
= Posisi pembalap di klasemen sama seperti balapan sebelumnya.
˅X Pembalap turun X posisi di klasemen.