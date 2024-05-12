Le Mans: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's French Grand Prix race at Le Mans, round 5 of 21.

Jorge Martin, 2024 French MotoGP
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)129 
2^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)91(-38)
3^3Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)89(-40)
4˅2Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)89(-40)
5=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)81(-48)
6˅2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*73(-56)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)67(-62)
8=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)51(-78)
9=Fabio di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)47(-82)
10=Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)36(-93)
11=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)33(-96)
12=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)25(-104)
13=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)24(-105)
14=Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)23(-106)
15=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)18(-111)
16^3Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)15(-114)
17=Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)13(-116)
18˅2Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)12(-117)
19^2Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)9(-120)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)7(-122)
21˅3Daniel PedrosaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)7(-122)
22=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)6(-123)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

