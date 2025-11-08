2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 21 of 22.

Alex Marquez wins a thrilling battle with Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi in the 2025 Portimao MotoGP Sprint race.

After overtaking Aprilia pole qualifier Bezzecchi for the lead on lap 3, Acosta put up a ferocious defence of his lead against Marquez.

The Gresini Ducati rider had shown daunting pace since Friday, but Acosta wouldn’t let him use it: Striking back whenever Marquez slipstreamed ahead on the main straight.

Marquez finally made a pass stick on the KTM with four laps to go, but the trio were still covered by just half a second at the chequered flag.

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46), and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) completed the top six.

Francesco Bagnaia dropped from fourth to eighth, behind LCR Honda's Johann Zarco. Bezzecchi thus increases his advantage over Bagnaia for third in the world championship.

WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega crashed from 17th place on lap 5 of his first MotoGP race. Joan Mir retired after a technical issue at the start.

Last year’s hard front and soft rear tyre combination was again the majority choice this afternoon, the only exception being a medium front for Somkiat Chantra.

Raul Fernandez suffered a partial shoulder dislocation on Friday and has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)19m 50.075s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.120s
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.637s
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+5.276s
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+6.088s
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+8.864s
7Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+8.886s
8Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+8.898s
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+9.052s
10Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+10.121s
11Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+10.290s
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+12.016s
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+13.469s
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+13.900s
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+14.520s
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.289s
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+22.861s
18Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+25.456s
 Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*DNF

* Rookie

Nicolo Bulega is making his MotoGP debut, in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team, for the remaining Portimao and Valencia rounds.

Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix respectively - also remain on the sidelines due to injury. They are again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Honda will move up from D to C in the concessions ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it scores 19 more constructors’ points by the end of the season.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

