2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 21 of 22.
Alex Marquez wins a thrilling battle with Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi in the 2025 Portimao MotoGP Sprint race.
After overtaking Aprilia pole qualifier Bezzecchi for the lead on lap 3, Acosta put up a ferocious defence of his lead against Marquez.
The Gresini Ducati rider had shown daunting pace since Friday, but Acosta wouldn’t let him use it: Striking back whenever Marquez slipstreamed ahead on the main straight.
Marquez finally made a pass stick on the KTM with four laps to go, but the trio were still covered by just half a second at the chequered flag.
Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46), and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) completed the top six.
Francesco Bagnaia dropped from fourth to eighth, behind LCR Honda's Johann Zarco. Bezzecchi thus increases his advantage over Bagnaia for third in the world championship.
WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega crashed from 17th place on lap 5 of his first MotoGP race. Joan Mir retired after a technical issue at the start.
Last year’s hard front and soft rear tyre combination was again the majority choice this afternoon, the only exception being a medium front for Somkiat Chantra.
Raul Fernandez suffered a partial shoulder dislocation on Friday and has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|19m 50.075s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.120s
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.637s
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+5.276s
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+6.088s
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+8.864s
|7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+8.886s
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+8.898s
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+9.052s
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+10.121s
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+10.290s
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+12.016s
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+13.469s
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+13.900s
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+14.520s
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.289s
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+22.861s
|18
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+25.456s
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|DNF
* Rookie
Nicolo Bulega is making his MotoGP debut, in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team, for the remaining Portimao and Valencia rounds.
Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix respectively - also remain on the sidelines due to injury. They are again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Honda will move up from D to C in the concessions ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it scores 19 more constructors’ points by the end of the season.