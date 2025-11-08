Alex Marquez wins a thrilling battle with Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi in the 2025 Portimao MotoGP Sprint race.

After overtaking Aprilia pole qualifier Bezzecchi for the lead on lap 3, Acosta put up a ferocious defence of his lead against Marquez.

The Gresini Ducati rider had shown daunting pace since Friday, but Acosta wouldn’t let him use it: Striking back whenever Marquez slipstreamed ahead on the main straight.

Marquez finally made a pass stick on the KTM with four laps to go, but the trio were still covered by just half a second at the chequered flag.

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46), and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) completed the top six.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Francesco Bagnaia dropped from fourth to eighth, behind LCR Honda's Johann Zarco. Bezzecchi thus increases his advantage over Bagnaia for third in the world championship.

WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega crashed from 17th place on lap 5 of his first MotoGP race. Joan Mir retired after a technical issue at the start.

Last year’s hard front and soft rear tyre combination was again the majority choice this afternoon, the only exception being a medium front for Somkiat Chantra.

Raul Fernandez suffered a partial shoulder dislocation on Friday and has withdrawn from the remainder of the weekend.

2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 19m 50.075s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.120s 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.637s 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +5.276s 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +6.088s 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +8.864s 7 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +8.886s 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +8.898s 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +9.052s 10 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +10.121s 11 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +10.290s 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +12.016s 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +13.469s 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +13.900s 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +14.520s 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.289s 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +22.861s 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +25.456s Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* DNF

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

* Rookie

Nicolo Bulega is making his MotoGP debut, in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team, for the remaining Portimao and Valencia rounds.

Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin - winners of the 2024 Portimao Sprint and Grand Prix respectively - also remain on the sidelines due to injury. They are again replaced by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Honda will move up from D to C in the concessions ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it scores 19 more constructors’ points by the end of the season.