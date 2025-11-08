The top five places in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings remain unchanged after Saturday's Portimao sprint.

But while Marc Marquez and Sprint winner Alex Marquez are already confirmed as first and second in the final standings, Marco Bezzecchi strengthened his advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third.

The Aprilia rider claimed a close third-place finish in the Sprint, but Bagnaia faded back to eighth at the chequered flag.

KTM's Pedro Acosta is now 19 points from Bagnaia after battling Alex Marquez for victory in the Sprint.

A fifth-place finish for Fabio di Giannantonio means he regained the upper hand over team-mate Franco Morbidelli for sixth in the world championship...

Portimao Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 545 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 425 (-120) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 298 (-247) 4 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 288 (-257) 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 269 (-276) 6 ^1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 231 (-314) 7 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 227 (-318) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 190 (-355) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 188 (-357) 10 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 146 (-399) 11 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 137 (-408) 12 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 134 (-411) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 128 (-417) 14 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 106 (-439) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 93 (-452) 16 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 79 (-466) 17 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-473) 18 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 68 (-477) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 63 (-482) 20 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 36 (-509) 21 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-511) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 23 (-522) 23 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 10 (-535) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-537) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 8 (-537) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 7 (-538)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

