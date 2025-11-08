Portimao Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Portuguese Sprint race at Portimao, round 21 of 22.

The top five places in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings remain unchanged after Saturday's Portimao sprint.

But while Marc Marquez and Sprint winner Alex Marquez are already confirmed as first and second in the final standings, Marco Bezzecchi strengthened his advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third.

The Aprilia rider claimed a close third-place finish in the Sprint, but Bagnaia faded back to eighth at the chequered flag.

KTM's Pedro Acosta is now 19 points from Bagnaia after battling Alex Marquez for victory in the Sprint.

A fifth-place finish for Fabio di Giannantonio means he regained the upper hand over team-mate Franco Morbidelli for sixth in the world championship...

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)545 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)425(-120)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)298(-247)
4=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)288(-257)
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)269(-276)
6^1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)231(-314)
7˅1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)227(-318)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*190(-355)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)188(-357)
10=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)146(-399)
11=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)137(-408)
12=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)134(-411)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)128(-417)
14=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)106(-439)
15=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)93(-452)
16=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*79(-466)
17=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-473)
18=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)68(-477)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)63(-482)
20=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)36(-509)
21=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-511)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)23(-522)
23=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)10(-535)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-537)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)8(-537)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*7(-538)

 

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

