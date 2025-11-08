Portimao Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Portuguese Sprint race at Portimao, round 21 of 22.
The top five places in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings remain unchanged after Saturday's Portimao sprint.
But while Marc Marquez and Sprint winner Alex Marquez are already confirmed as first and second in the final standings, Marco Bezzecchi strengthened his advantage over Francesco Bagnaia for third.
The Aprilia rider claimed a close third-place finish in the Sprint, but Bagnaia faded back to eighth at the chequered flag.
KTM's Pedro Acosta is now 19 points from Bagnaia after battling Alex Marquez for victory in the Sprint.
A fifth-place finish for Fabio di Giannantonio means he regained the upper hand over team-mate Franco Morbidelli for sixth in the world championship...
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|545
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|425
|(-120)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|298
|(-247)
|4
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|288
|(-257)
|5
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|269
|(-276)
|6
|^1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|231
|(-314)
|7
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|227
|(-318)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|190
|(-355)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|188
|(-357)
|10
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|146
|(-399)
|11
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|137
|(-408)
|12
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|134
|(-411)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|128
|(-417)
|14
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|106
|(-439)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|93
|(-452)
|16
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|79
|(-466)
|17
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-473)
|18
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|68
|(-477)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|63
|(-482)
|20
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|36
|(-509)
|21
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-511)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|23
|(-522)
|23
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|10
|(-535)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-537)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|8
|(-537)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|7
|(-538)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie