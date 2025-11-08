2025 Portuguese MotoGP Sprint grid after Aprilia rider withdraws

Qualifying at the Portuguese MotoGP set the starting order for the penultimate Sprint of 2025, although the grid is slightly reduced in number.

The grid is reduced from the original 22 riders to 21, after Raul Fernandez withdrew from the weekend after FP2 following his crash at the beginning of Practice yesterday.

Fernandez didn't take part in qualifying, so the grid is in the same order as those set in Q1 and Q2, with Marco Bezzecchi on pole from Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo.

Francesco Bagnaia heads the second row ahead of Alex Marquez, who remains a pre-race favourite after his strong pace on Friday despite a late Q2 crash at turn three, and Johann Zarco.

Joan Mir will start seventh, alongside Jack Miller and Fabio Di Giannantonio on the third row; while Pol Espargaro leads row four from Fermin Aldeguer and Ai Ogura.

Nicolo Bulega will start his first MotoGP race in 18th after a mistake at turn 11 in Q1 cost him an improving lap time on his second run.

The full grid for the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP Sprint is below.

2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera | Starting Grid | Sprint Pos Rider Nat. Team Bike 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia RS-GP 2 Pedro Acosta ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha YZR-M1 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati Desmosedici GP25 5 Alex Marquez ESP BK8 Gresini Racing Ducati Desmosedici GP24 6 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda Castrol Honda RC213V 7 Joan Mir ESP Honda HRC Castrol Honda RC213V 8 Jack Miller AUS Prima Pramac Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina Endurance VR46 Racing Team Ducati Desmosedici GP25 10 Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM RC16 11 Fermin Aldeguer ESP BK8 Gresini Racing Ducati Desmosedici GP24 12 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Racing Aprilia RS-GP 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol Honda RC213V 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina Endurance VR46 Racing Team Ducati Desmosedici GP24 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM RC16 17 Alex Rins ESP Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha YZR-M1 18 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati Desmosedici GP25 19 Miguel Oliveira POR Prima Pramac Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia RS-GP 21 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda RC213V