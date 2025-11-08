2025 Portuguese MotoGP Sprint grid after Aprilia rider withdraws

The starting grid for the Sprint at the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Qualifying at the Portuguese MotoGP set the starting order for the penultimate Sprint of 2025, although the grid is slightly reduced in number.

The grid is reduced from the original 22 riders to 21, after Raul Fernandez withdrew from the weekend after FP2 following his crash at the beginning of Practice yesterday.

Fernandez didn't take part in qualifying, so the grid is in the same order as those set in Q1 and Q2, with Marco Bezzecchi on pole from Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo.

Francesco Bagnaia heads the second row ahead of Alex Marquez, who remains a pre-race favourite after his strong pace on Friday despite a late Q2 crash at turn three, and Johann Zarco.

Joan Mir will start seventh, alongside Jack Miller and Fabio Di Giannantonio on the third row; while Pol Espargaro leads row four from Fermin Aldeguer and Ai Ogura.

Nicolo Bulega will start his first MotoGP race in 18th after a mistake at turn 11 in Q1 cost him an improving lap time on his second run.

The full grid for the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP Sprint is below.

2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera | Starting Grid | Sprint

PosRiderNat.TeamBike
1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP
2Pedro AcostaESPRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC16
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha YZR-M1
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo TeamDucati Desmosedici GP25
5Alex MarquezESPBK8 Gresini RacingDucati Desmosedici GP24
6Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda CastrolHonda RC213V
7Joan MirESPHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V
8Jack MillerAUSPrima Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M1
9Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina Endurance VR46 Racing TeamDucati Desmosedici GP25
10Pol EspargaroESPRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC16
11Fermin AldeguerESPBK8 Gresini RacingDucati Desmosedici GP24
12Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC16
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina Endurance VR46 Racing TeamDucati Desmosedici GP24
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC16
17Alex RinsESPMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha YZR-M1
18Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo TeamDucati Desmosedici GP25
19Miguel OliveiraPORPrima Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M1
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP
21Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda IdemitsuHonda RC213V
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

