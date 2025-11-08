2025 Portuguese MotoGP Sprint grid after Aprilia rider withdraws
The starting grid for the Sprint at the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP.
Qualifying at the Portuguese MotoGP set the starting order for the penultimate Sprint of 2025, although the grid is slightly reduced in number.
The grid is reduced from the original 22 riders to 21, after Raul Fernandez withdrew from the weekend after FP2 following his crash at the beginning of Practice yesterday.
Fernandez didn't take part in qualifying, so the grid is in the same order as those set in Q1 and Q2, with Marco Bezzecchi on pole from Pedro Acosta and Fabio Quartararo.
Francesco Bagnaia heads the second row ahead of Alex Marquez, who remains a pre-race favourite after his strong pace on Friday despite a late Q2 crash at turn three, and Johann Zarco.
Joan Mir will start seventh, alongside Jack Miller and Fabio Di Giannantonio on the third row; while Pol Espargaro leads row four from Fermin Aldeguer and Ai Ogura.
Nicolo Bulega will start his first MotoGP race in 18th after a mistake at turn 11 in Q1 cost him an improving lap time on his second run.
The full grid for the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP Sprint is below.
2025 MotoGP Grand Prix of San Marino and the Rimini Riviera | Starting Grid | Sprint
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|Bike
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati Desmosedici GP25
|5
|Alex Marquez
|ESP
|BK8 Gresini Racing
|Ducati Desmosedici GP24
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|7
|Joan Mir
|ESP
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Prima Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina Endurance VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati Desmosedici GP25
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|ESP
|BK8 Gresini Racing
|Ducati Desmosedici GP24
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina Endurance VR46 Racing Team
|Ducati Desmosedici GP24
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|17
|Alex Rins
|ESP
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|18
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati Desmosedici GP25
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Prima Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda Idemitsu
|Honda RC213V