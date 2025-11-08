Max Verstappen argues with Red Bull in heated radio spat

Max Verstappen argues with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase in Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint.

Verstappen finished fourth in the sprint
Verstappen finished fourth in the sprint

Max Verstappen got into a heated spat with his Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race.

During a red flag period caused after Oscar Piastri, Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto all crashed out, Verstappen argued with Lambiase as they discussed his struggles at Turn 1.

"The car is just dancing everywhere. Terrible. Can't keep up,” Verstappen reported.

His race engineer Lambiase replied: "We are going to get you through some recommendations at Turn 1, it looks poor.”

Verstappen then snapped back: “No, it's just wet. I have no grip. It's not the balance.”

To which, Lambiase retorted: "We are giving you recommendations so you avoid oversteering into the corner every lap Max, whether you take them or not is up to you.”

The four-time world champion finished fourth place in the Sao Paulo sprint as he lost ground to championship leader Lando Norris.

Norris won the race to extend his advantage at the top of the drivers’ standings to nine points over Piastri.

Verstappen is now 39 points adrift in third-place with four races still remaining this season.

Qualifying for Sunday’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix takes place at 6pm UK time.

“We will make some changes and hopefully that bring us in a better window and hopefully that will allow us to also then push a little bit better on the tyres and then we will see what happens," Verstappen said. 

“To be honest this was no-man’s land. I wasn’t really able to stay with the guys ahead. If we find a bit more then maybe I can fight a little bit more with Mercedes also.”

Max Verstappen argues with Red Bull in heated radio spat
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull suffer qualifying shocker with Max Verstappen out in Q1
10m ago
Verstappen suffered his first Q1 exit since 2021
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP starting grid after Aprilia rider withdraws
17m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
22m ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: “Mistakes I didn’t need to make” led to tense Portugal MotoGP sprint finish
26m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘Superbike style’ catches out Nicolo Bulega in Portimao MotoGP Sprint
35m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Ollie Bearman moves step closer to F1 race ban again after Liam Lawson clash
48m ago
Ollie Bearman
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s blunt Portugal MotoGP sprint reaction: ‘I simply lacked speed’
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
Lando Norris accused of ‘Mario Kart’ role in Oscar Piastri’s crash
1h ago
Norris passes his crashed teammate Piastri
F1
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP LIVE: Qualifying - Lando Norris goes for pole after Sprint win
1h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta explains where he lost Portugal MotoGP sprint win
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP