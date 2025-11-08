2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Sprint Race Results: Lando Norris wins as Oscar Piastri crashes

Full results from the sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has extended his lead in the 2025 F1 drivers’ championship after winning the São Paulo Grand Prix sprint race.

Norris resisted intense pressure from Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli to win the 24-lap sprint by just under one second. The British driver now leads the standings by nine points with four races to go.

F1 title rival Oscar Piastri crashed out at Turn 2 after clipping the wet kerb on the left-hand side of the track. Piastri’s mistake was copied by Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto.

The trio of crashes led to a lengthy red-flag period to clear the cars and repair the barriers. The FIA opted for a rolling start, allowing Norris to retain his lead ahead of Antonelli and George Russell.

Norris, who was on the softs for the restart, came under threat from Antonelli, who was on the mediums. Norris stayed ahead of the Italian, who drove a fantastic race to second.

Russell completed the top three, finishing just behind his teammate. Max Verstappen was only fourth, ahead of Charles Leclerc, who got the better of Fernando Alonso after a race-long battle.

Alonso stayed ahead of Lewis Hamilton after the race finished under double-waved yellow flags due to Gabriel Bortoleto’s shunt on the penultimate lap. Hamilton secured seventh, while Pierre Gasly rounded out the points finishers in the sprint.

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team24 Laps
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+0.845s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+2.318s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+4.423
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+16.483s
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+18.306s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+18.603s
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+19.366s
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+23.933s
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+29.548s
11Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+31.000s
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+31.334s
13Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+38.090s
14Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+38.462s
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+38.951s
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+42.349s
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+55.456s
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
 Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 TeamDNF
 Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 TeamDNF
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Sprint Race Results: Lando Norris wins as Oscar Piastri crashes
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
2025 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Sprint Race Results
4m ago
Alex Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
F1 Results
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Sprint Race Results: Lando Norris wins as Oscar Piastri crashes
24m ago
Lando Norris
Moto2 Results
2025 Portuguese Moto2 - Qualifying Results
30m ago
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, Pole Position, Portuguese GP, 2025
MotoGP
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
55m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Oscar Piastri among three drivers to crash in red-flagged Brazil sprint
1h ago
Piastri, Hulkenberg and Colapinto all crashed

More News

Moto3 Results
2025 Portuguese Moto3 - Qualifying Results
1h ago
Joel Kelso, Moto3, 2025, pole position, Portugal
F1 News
Has Oscar Piastri been misread? ‘Not bulletproof’ claim made
1h ago
Piastri has lost the lead of the world championship
F1 News
Martin Brundle offers theory for Ferrari’s ‘double trouble’ in Brazil
1h ago
Leclerc was a disappointing eighth
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint with two late changes
2h ago
Alonso and Verstappen were fifth and sixth
F1
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Sprint Race: As it happened - Norris victories, Piastri crashes out
2h ago
Norris leads at the start of the sprint race