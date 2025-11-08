2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Sprint Race Results: Lando Norris wins as Oscar Piastri crashes

Lando Norris has extended his lead in the 2025 F1 drivers’ championship after winning the São Paulo Grand Prix sprint race.

Norris resisted intense pressure from Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli to win the 24-lap sprint by just under one second. The British driver now leads the standings by nine points with four races to go.

F1 title rival Oscar Piastri crashed out at Turn 2 after clipping the wet kerb on the left-hand side of the track. Piastri’s mistake was copied by Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto.

The trio of crashes led to a lengthy red-flag period to clear the cars and repair the barriers. The FIA opted for a rolling start, allowing Norris to retain his lead ahead of Antonelli and George Russell.

Norris, who was on the softs for the restart, came under threat from Antonelli, who was on the mediums. Norris stayed ahead of the Italian, who drove a fantastic race to second.

Russell completed the top three, finishing just behind his teammate. Max Verstappen was only fourth, ahead of Charles Leclerc, who got the better of Fernando Alonso after a race-long battle.

Alonso stayed ahead of Lewis Hamilton after the race finished under double-waved yellow flags due to Gabriel Bortoleto’s shunt on the penultimate lap. Hamilton secured seventh, while Pierre Gasly rounded out the points finishers in the sprint.

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 24 Laps 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +0.845s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +2.318s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +4.423 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +16.483s 6 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +18.306s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +18.603s 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +19.366s 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +23.933s 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +29.548s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +31.000s 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +31.334s 13 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +38.090s 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +38.462s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +38.951s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +42.349s 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +55.456s 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team DNF Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team DNF