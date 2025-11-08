2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Sprint Race Results: Lando Norris wins as Oscar Piastri crashes
Full results from the sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris has extended his lead in the 2025 F1 drivers’ championship after winning the São Paulo Grand Prix sprint race.
Norris resisted intense pressure from Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli to win the 24-lap sprint by just under one second. The British driver now leads the standings by nine points with four races to go.
F1 title rival Oscar Piastri crashed out at Turn 2 after clipping the wet kerb on the left-hand side of the track. Piastri’s mistake was copied by Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto.
The trio of crashes led to a lengthy red-flag period to clear the cars and repair the barriers. The FIA opted for a rolling start, allowing Norris to retain his lead ahead of Antonelli and George Russell.
Norris, who was on the softs for the restart, came under threat from Antonelli, who was on the mediums. Norris stayed ahead of the Italian, who drove a fantastic race to second.
Russell completed the top three, finishing just behind his teammate. Max Verstappen was only fourth, ahead of Charles Leclerc, who got the better of Fernando Alonso after a race-long battle.
Alonso stayed ahead of Lewis Hamilton after the race finished under double-waved yellow flags due to Gabriel Bortoleto’s shunt on the penultimate lap. Hamilton secured seventh, while Pierre Gasly rounded out the points finishers in the sprint.
|2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|24 Laps
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+0.845s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+2.318s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+4.423
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+16.483s
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+18.306s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+18.603s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+19.366s
|9
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+23.933s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+29.548s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+31.000s
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+31.334s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+38.090s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+38.462s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+38.951s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+42.349s
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+55.456s
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|DNF
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|DNF