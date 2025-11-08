Oscar Piastri has suffered another blow to his F1 world championship bid by crashing out of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race.

The Australian spun off into the barriers coming out of Turn 3 after hitting a damp patch on the kerb exiting the first sequence of corners on Lap 6.

Nico Hulkenberg and Franco Colapinto immediately crashed at the same spot moments later, causing the sprint race to be red-flagged with seven laps complete.

Sauber's Hulkenberg was able to rejoin the race, but Colapinto smashed his Alpine into the barriers and will take no further part.

The race will resume with a rolling restart on Lap 8 once the clear-up has taken place.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Piastri will score no points on Saturday

Piastri's crash could prove to be a huge moment in the world championship.

Piastri was already trailing McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris by a point before the sprint race began.

If Norris can convert pole position into victory and score the eight points that come with it, he would extend his advantage over Piastri to nine points.

“He’s dragged a little bit of water up off the kerb," Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s pretty damaging for Oscar Piastri in his quest for the world championship.”