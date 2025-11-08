Has Oscar Piastri been misread? ‘Not bulletproof’ claim made amid F1 title fight slump

Has Oscar Piastri been misread? ‘Not bulletproof’ claim made

Martin Brundle offers verdict on Oscar Piastri's recent F1 form slump.

Piastri has lost the lead of the world championship
Piastri has lost the lead of the world championship

Martin Brundle has suggested that Oscar Piastri has been “misread” amid his recent F1 form struggles.

Piastri’s 15-race spell leading the F1 world champion was ended by McLaren teammate Lando Norris at the last race in Mexico City, with the Briton reclaiming top spot in the drivers’ standing with a dominant victory.

The Australian had appeared in control of the title race for much of the season but has seen a 34-point advantage over Norris turn into a one-point deficit since his last win at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

A poor run of form, coupled with an uncharacteristically sloppy weekend in Azerbaijan, has seen Piastri lose momentum and confidence at a vital stage of the season.

"I think Oscar has been through a rough spell generally. It can happen to any sportsperson. Lando has upped his game, found a bit of an overdrive,” Brundle told Sky Sports F1.

"I think we may have all slightly misread Oscar in that I don't think he's as bulletproof with everything that's going on around him. We thought he was horizontal, Kimi Raikkonen-like, where everything bounced off him.

"I think he absorbs more than we realise. A number of things have happened, with the incident in Singapore for example. I think he’s absorbed that and just been through a rough patch.

"Hopefully for him he can sort that out this weekend."

Is it mindset or car-related?

Brundle thinks the issues Piastri has encountered have ultimately stemmed from his head.

"You can't relearn how to drive, and he hasn't forgotten how to be a magnificent F1 driver in six to eight weeks,” Brundle explained.

"So often, you are giving pressure or taking pressure. There's never anything in between and suddenly he's taking pressure.

"I think it's in the head rather than the car.”

Fellow Sky Sports F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick added: "It's a bit cryptic the way Oscar is talking about set-up changes, things that are not suiting him as well.

"He's having to learn but you don't have time to adapt and learn with these last few races coming so quickly.

"Whatever they have done in that McLaren garage has worked massively for Lando and not worked so well for Oscar. He's got to play catch up and turn it around to favour him more."

Has Oscar Piastri been misread? ‘Not bulletproof’ claim made amid F1 title fight slump
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Results
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Sprint Race Results: Lando Norris wins as Oscar Piastri crashes
17m ago
Lando Norris
Moto2 Results
2025 Portuguese Moto2 - Qualifying Results
23m ago
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, Pole Position, Portuguese GP, 2025
MotoGP
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
48m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Oscar Piastri among three drivers to crash in red-flagged Brazil sprint
1h ago
Piastri, Hulkenberg and Colapinto all crashed
Moto3 Results
2025 Portuguese Moto3 - Qualifying Results
1h ago
Joel Kelso, Moto3, 2025, pole position, Portugal

More News

F1 News
Has Oscar Piastri been misread? ‘Not bulletproof’ claim made
1h ago
Piastri has lost the lead of the world championship
F1 News
Martin Brundle offers theory for Ferrari’s ‘double trouble’ in Brazil
1h ago
Leclerc was a disappointing eighth
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint with two late changes
2h ago
Alonso and Verstappen were fifth and sixth
F1
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - Sprint Race: As it happened - Norris victories, Piastri crashes out
2h ago
Norris leads at the start of the sprint race
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta breaks front row MotoGP drought: “This will make everything easier”
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Portimao MotoGP qualifying