Lando Norris jokingly accused of ‘Mario Kart’ role in Oscar Piastri’s Brazil sprint crash

Lando Norris accused of ‘Mario Kart’ role in Oscar Piastri’s crash

George Russell makes cheeky joke about Lando Norris's role in his teammate's crash.

Norris passes his crashed teammate Piastri
Norris passes his crashed teammate Piastri

George Russell has jokingly pointed the finger at Lando Norris for using “Mario Kart” tactics during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race.

Norris extended his championship lead to nine points as he won the sprint race in Brazil while McLaren teammate and chief title rival Oscar Piastri crashed out in damp conditions.

Piastri lost control of his McLaren and spun off into the barriers after hitting a puddle on the exit kerb of Turn 3, before Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine’s Franco Colapinto crashed in the same spot.

Replays showed that Norris had run slightly wide and thrown water onto the track moments before his teammate’s accident, though the Briton was able to keep his McLaren pointing in the right direction.

Explaining the nature of the kerb at Turn 3, Norris said: “It’s a kerb you always use in quali. We use it a lot.

“Obviously, when it’s wet conditions like this, you want to stay off all the kerbs. I ran a little bit wide and I saw the water come onto the track, but that was it.”

Russell, sat alongside Norris in the post-race FIA press conference, couldn’t resist a cheeky joke.

Russell labelled Norris as "the smartest guy on the grid"
Russell labelled Norris as "the smartest guy on the grid"

“A little bit like Mario Kart when you throw the banana out behind,” he quipped, before adding: “Smartest guy on the grid, this guy!”

Russell finished third behind Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, who reported that Norris had sprayed water onto the track over team radio.

"I was just trying to stay away from the kerbs during the whole race, because it was very, very tricky, especially at the beginning," Antonelli explained.

"So especially when I saw him [Norris], lifting water, I tried to take a bit more care, just to avoid any spin or moments, because it was really crucial to make it tidy in order to make it through as well.”

Piastri rues ‘silly mistake’

Piastri suffered another blow to his hopes of winning a maiden world championship with his costly crash.

The Australian labelled the incident a “silly mistake”.

“I just dipped a wheel on the white line of the kerb and around I went,” he said.

“A silly mistake really, an unfortunate mistake, so that’s it.

"There's a lot more points on offer tomorrow, so the better job I can do in Qualifying to get a good starting spot, the better it will be.” 

Lando Norris jokingly accused of ‘Mario Kart’ role in Oscar Piastri’s Brazil sprint crash
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull suffer qualifying shocker with Max Verstappen out in Q1
13m ago
Verstappen suffered his first Q1 exit since 2021
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP starting grid after Aprilia rider withdraws
20m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
25m ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: “Mistakes I didn’t need to make” led to tense Portugal MotoGP sprint finish
29m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘Superbike style’ catches out Nicolo Bulega in Portimao MotoGP Sprint
38m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Ollie Bearman moves step closer to F1 race ban again after Liam Lawson clash
51m ago
Ollie Bearman
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s blunt Portugal MotoGP sprint reaction: ‘I simply lacked speed’
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
Lando Norris accused of ‘Mario Kart’ role in Oscar Piastri’s crash
1h ago
Norris passes his crashed teammate Piastri
F1
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP LIVE: Qualifying - Lando Norris goes for pole after Sprint win
1h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta explains where he lost Portugal MotoGP sprint win
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP