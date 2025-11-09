Max Verstappen reveals MotoGP was his Plan B if F1 dream failed

Max Verstappen has revealed he would love to have raced in MotoGP if his F1 dream did not come off.

Red Bull’s four-time world champion Verstappen joined fellow F1 racer Gabriel Bortoleto on the Pelas Pistas Podcast when he was asked which racing series he loves the most.

“MotoGP,” Verstappen instantly replied. “If I could choose anything, like, let’s say, if you couldn’t race on four wheels or race in general, I would say MotoGP.”

The Dutchman promptly added: “If I had the talent!”

Verstappen does have experience racing on two-wheels from his childhood.

“I raced on these little mini bikes when I was like eight to 12 or something,” he explained. “I enjoyed it a lot. I think I quickly realised that I have more talent on four wheels, but I really loved it.

"Even still, I still love watching MotoGP. They’re crazy, but good crazy.”

Had single-seater racing not worked out for Verstappen, he would have considered MotoGP as a potential Plan B career path.

“That is, if I wouldn’t succeed in anything that I do on four wheels. I mean, you have to do something,” he added.

Is Verstappen tempted by two wheels?

Verstappen had previously opened up about his love for MotoGP, revealing he takes his iPad to F1 events so he doesn’t miss any of the action during his own race weekends.

In an interview on Servus TV with seven-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, Verstappen said: “I’m a big MotoGP fan and I try to watch every race. I even take my iPad to the circuits so I don’t miss anything.”

So could a ride swap be on the cards for Verstappen one day?

“I would love to try it, but I think it would be more sensible to start with a Moto2 or a Moto3 bike before trying a MotoGP,” he said.

“I would love to do it, but I understand the concerns of my team. For now, I will settle for enjoying it as a spectator.”