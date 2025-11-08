F1 Sao Paulo GP: Gabriel Bortoleto escapes injury in scary high-speed crash

Gabriel Bortoleto has escaped injury in a high-speed crash during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race.

The Sauber driver was trying to pass Alex Albon’s Williams but appeared to hit a wet patch as he braked, sending him smashing into the pit wall before spearing back across the track and into the barriers on the outside.

Bortoleto was briefly sent airborne during the wild accident and suffered two heavy impacts with the barriers, which destroyed his Sauber.

The Brazilian reported over team radio that he was “OK” but was sent to the medical centre for precautionary checks.

Sauber later confirmed that Bortoleto was uninjured in the crash.

“Following precautionary checks at the circuit’s Medical Centre, we are pleased to report that Gabriel Bortoleto is ok and uninjured,” a Sauber team statement read.

“The team would like to thank the circuit marshals, F1 and the FIA and the Medical Centre staff for their superb care. The team will now focus on preparing the cars for this afternoon’s qualifying session.”

Albon, who saw the incident first-hand, expressed concern for Bortoleto’s wellbeing.

“I just hope he’s okay,” the Williams driver said. “These walls around Sao Paulo, especially Turn 1, I had a very similar crash in qualifying last year and it hurts.

“I know he said he’s okay but it’s still a big crash. I don’t know about the incident itself, or if I could have done anything to avoid it, but I feel for him.”

Bortoleto's Sauber was heavily damaged

Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar, who was running just behind Bortoleto, described the crash as “scary”.

“That was scary. Very impressive from behind,” the Frenchman said. “He had a very good overtake on [me] the lap before and obviously tried it again, but I think he got caught on a wet patch or something. That was quite scary.”

Will Bortoleto’s car be ready for qualifying?

Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz suggested Sauber face a big job to get Bortoleto’s car fixed in time for qualifying.

"Jonathan Wheatley, the team boss, is looking at the car. Gabriel Bortoleto is on the way to the medical centre,” Kravitz said.

"The whole Bortoleto family is here, so that's why he wanted to say he was OK.

“The repair job begins now, so they will identify what they can replace. It doesn't look like he can do Qualifying, but we will see. A nasty accident indeed."