French MotoGP: Jorge Martin wins a stunner against Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia

A complete contrast to Saturday’s sprint, Francesco Bagnaia made a brilliant start as he led into turn one.

Bagnaia came under immediate attack from Martin on the approach to turn two, but the championship leader went too deep under braking and Bagnaia regained top spot.

Further back, Marc Marquez made another stunning start as he gained five place on the opening lap.

In the battle for P3, Pedro Acosta crashed out of the race as he lost the front-end of his KTM when trying to pass Fabio Di Giannantonio for fourth.

Moments later and it was the turn of Marco Bezzecchi to lose control of his machine as he tucked the front at turn five.

As Marquez began to pressure Maverick Vinales for fifth spot, the same was true for Martin as he and Aleix Espargaro closed in on Bagnaia.

Squabbling between Espargaro and Di Giannantonio saw them lose touch with Bagnaia and Martin on lap seven, which was the case further back as Vinales was holding up Marquez and Bastianini.

Mistakes from Bagnaia and Martin at turn five on lap nine saw the chasing pack gain time, although it was a very small margin gained.

On lap ten Di Giannantonio finally got through on Espargaro for third, before Vinales and Marc Marquez did the same one lap later.

Espargaro’s day then got even worse as he ran off circuit after a near-miss with Bastianini at turn ten.

Fabio Quartararo gained a position as a result before Bastianini was given a Long Lap penalty for his overtake as he also ran off the track.

Vinales then lost P4 to Marquez on lap 14 after running wide at turn eight. Very small contact was made between the pair.

Marquez then began his assault on P3 as he went in search of a move on Di Giannantonio at turn two.

Marquez went hard on the brakes but Di Giannantonio was in no mood to give up the position as they nearly collided.

One lap later and Marquez was through as Di Giannantonio was wild in his defence which led to him running wide and giving P4 to Vinales.

Lap 20 soon arrived as Martin’s charge to take the lead began, however, Bagnaia produced a brilliant cutback in order to halt the Spaniard’s charge at turn two.

On lap 21 Martin was through as he delivered the same overtake at turn two but did not run wide.

What did happen as a result was Marquez catching the lead duo as he began lining up Bagnaia, who was not giving up on the win.

With one lap to go the top three closed to within three tenths as Marquez produced a stunner at turn ten to demote Bagnaia to P3.

But Martin was given just enough of a gap as a result to keep hold of the lead as he came across the line for a brilliant double at Le Mans.