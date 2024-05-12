Johann Zarco: “I was ready to fight, but the bike’s limitations were there”

Johann Zarco finished the Le Mans MotoGP sprint in 13th position which was good enough to claim top spot out of the four Honda riders.

However, Zarco was unable to make the progress he had hoped for at his home round due to the ongoing struggles Honda are facing.

"I was ready to fight, and I managed to make good overtakes, but the bike's limitations were there, and I lost at some points of the track,” said Zarco.

“We are trying to apply some changes to be at the level of the competitors. We'll try again in the grand prix."

At Repsol Honda, Joan Mir was unable to finish the 13-lap sprint after a crash early on.

Mir, who like Zarco, Luca Marini and Takaaki Nakagami had struggled for pace throughout the weekend, has been rumoured with a switch away from Honda for the 2025 season.

Discussing his race, Mir pointed to the rear of the bike, claiming ‘something wasn’t right’.

“From the start we could feel that there wasn’t something right with the rear and we were lacking a lot of grip,” added Mir.

“We need to check everything well to understand the problem and to improve it.

“It’s a shame because it meant our race was over before it began and I fell because of this problem.

“A shame because I think we could have been fighting up with Zarco to be close him and even the top ten.

“This is the target for Sunday because I am confident we can find a solution.”