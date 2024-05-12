2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|1'31.52s
|6/6
|320k
|2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.170s
|7/7
|316k
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.243s
|7/7
|318k
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.244s
|6/6
|317k
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.257s
|7/7
|315k
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.258s
|5/7
|315k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.298s
|7/7
|315k
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.317s
|4/7
|317k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.374s
|6/7
|324k
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.390s
|6/7
|316k
|11
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.433s
|6/6
|316k
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.504s
|6/7
|319k
|13
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.553s
|4/5
|313k
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.652s
|4/6
|318k
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.690s
|6/6
|312k
|16
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.754s
|4/6
|317k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.781s
|6/7
|313k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+1.042s
|6/6
|313k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.082s
|5/7
|318k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.250s
|7/7
|314k
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.265s
|4/6
|317k
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.312s
|7/7
|317k
* Rookie
|Official Le Mans MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 29.919s (2024)
|Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.852s (2023)
MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta leads morning warm-up for the French Grand Prix at an overcast, but dry, Le Mans.
Jack Miller completed a KTM one-two ahead of home hero Fabio Quartararo, in third for Yamaha.
Maverick Vinales was the only faller in the ten minute session.