2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Pedro Acosta, 2024 French MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 French MotoGP
French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*1'31.52s6/6320k
2Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.170s7/7316k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.243s7/7318k
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.244s6/6317k
5Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.257s7/7315k
6Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.258s5/7315k
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.298s7/7315k
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.317s4/7317k
9Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.374s6/7324k
10Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.390s6/7316k
11Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.433s6/6316k
12Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.504s6/7319k
13Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.553s4/5313k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.652s4/6318k
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.690s6/6312k
16Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.754s4/6317k
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.781s6/7313k
18Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+1.042s6/6313k
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.082s5/7318k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.250s7/7314k
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.265s4/6317k
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.312s7/7317k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 29.919s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.852s (2023)

MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta leads morning warm-up for the French Grand Prix at an overcast, but dry, Le Mans.

Jack Miller completed a KTM one-two ahead of home hero Fabio Quartararo, in third for Yamaha.

Maverick Vinales was the only faller in the ten minute session.

 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
8m ago
Johann Zarco: “I was ready to fight, but the bike’s limitations were there”
Zarco Le Mans MotoGP
Zarco Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
44m ago
Pedro Acosta, Miller, Quartararo lead Le Mans MotoGP warm-up
Pedro Acosta, 2024 French MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
52m ago
2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results
Pedro Acosta, 2024 French MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 French MotoGP
F1
News
52m ago
“Rich get richer” regulation change may impact McLaren’s growth
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates with the team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix,
Race winner Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren celebrates with the team. Formula 1…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales podium despite 'locking', Aleix Espargaro penalty
Maverick Vinales, French MotoGP 2024 Sprint
Maverick Vinales, French MotoGP 2024 Sprint

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Starting grid for today's French MotoGP: How the grid will line-up
Marc Marquez Le Mans MotoGP
Marc Marquez Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
How to watch the French MotoGP today: Live stream here
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Special Sunday livery for Fabio Quartararo at French MotoGP
Quartararo with special livery, 2024 French MotoGP
Quartararo with special livery, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Is the 2025 Ducati factory bike slipping away from Marc Marquez?
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez