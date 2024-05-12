2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results

French MotoGP, Le Mans - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 1'31.52s 6/6 320k 2 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.170s 7/7 316k 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.243s 7/7 318k 4 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.244s 6/6 317k 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.257s 7/7 315k 6 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.258s 5/7 315k 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.298s 7/7 315k 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.317s 4/7 317k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.374s 6/7 324k 10 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.390s 6/7 316k 11 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.433s 6/6 316k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.504s 6/7 319k 13 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.553s 4/5 313k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.652s 4/6 318k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.690s 6/6 312k 16 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.754s 4/6 317k 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.781s 6/7 313k 18 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +1.042s 6/6 313k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.082s 5/7 318k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.250s 7/7 314k 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.265s 4/6 317k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.312s 7/7 317k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP records: Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 29.919s (2024) Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.852s (2023)

MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta leads morning warm-up for the French Grand Prix at an overcast, but dry, Le Mans.

Jack Miller completed a KTM one-two ahead of home hero Fabio Quartararo, in third for Yamaha.

Maverick Vinales was the only faller in the ten minute session.