Pedro Acosta, Miller, Quartararo lead Le Mans MotoGP warm-up

Pedro Acosta put the home Tech3 team on top of the timesheets during this morning’s ten-minute MotoGP warm-up session at the French Grand Prix.

The rookie star, sixth in the Saturday Sprint, finished 0.170s clear of fellow KTM rider Jack Miller.

Home hero Fabio Quartararo, riding in a special Sunday livery, delighted the huge crowd with third place for Monster Yamaha, although lap times were around 0.7s from the best seen in the Sprint.

After sunny weather throughout the weekend, rain is a threat for this afternoon’s grand prix.

As such, many riders chose to practice bike swaps this morning and Marc Marquez ran in a set of wet tyres before switching to slicks to set the fourth-best time.

The Gresini Ducati rider rocketed from 13th to 4th on the opening lap of the Sprint before eventually finishing second to Jorge Martin.

After his early retirement on Saturday, Ducati's reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia took sixth, behind Pramac's Franco Morbidelli, in warm-up.

KTM’s Brad Binder, who will start last on the grid after three crashes on Friday, then technical problems and yellow flags in qualifying, featured on top of the warm-up times on his way to eighth place.

Binder had to take evasive action when Maverick Vinales crashed just ahead of him, on the exit of Turn 4. Vinales, third for Aprilia in the Sprint, was the only rider to fall this morning.

Title leader Martin was 16th but within 0.76s of Acosta. Last place Luca Marini (Repsol Honda) was 1.312s from the top.