2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Race Results

Race results from the French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Jorge Martin, 2024 French MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 French MotoGP
2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)41m 23.709s
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.446s
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.585s
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+2.206s
5Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+4.053s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+9.480s
7Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+9.868s
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+10.353s
9Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+11.392s
10Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+13.442s
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+24.201s
12Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+26.809s
13Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+27.426s
14Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+30.026s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+30.936s
16Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+40.000s
 Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)DNF
 Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)DNF
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*DNF

* Rookie

Jorge Martin holds off Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia by half-a-second to win the 2024 French MotoGP at Le Mans, in front of 119.145 fans.

Marquez – starting 13th - caught the leading duo with seven laps to go, moments after Martin had finally dislodged Bagnaia from the front.

The Pramac rider kept just out of range until a mistake with 3 laps to go put Bagnaia on his exhaust pipe, with Marquez just a few bike lengths behind.

But Martin, who crashed while leading at the previous Jerez Grand Prix, kept his composure.

Instead, it was Bagnaia who lost out on the final lap - Marquez gaining some revenge for his Jerez defeat by passing the reigning champion under braking to finish 0.446s from Martin.

The #89 smashed his screen with delight as he crossed the line to complete a perfect Le Mans double following his Sprint win.

Bagnaia had put yesterday’s start misery and early retirement behind him by grabbing the holeshot from pole qualifier Martin. The pair then remained locked together, shadow-boxing for lap after lap.

The battles were more intense behind - including Marc Marquez engaged in a back-and-forth with Fabio di Giannantonio for third (Diggia received a long lap for cutting the first chicane).

By the time the Gresini Ducati made a move stick, the leaders were 2.2s clear, with 9 laps to go.

As the #93 closed in, Martin finally took the hint and dived for the lead at the first chicane, only for Bagnaia to snatch the advantage back on the exit. Martin lunged again with 7 laps to go and held the line, but with Marquez now within reach of the pair, setting up a three-way showdown in the closing laps.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro had been best of the rest, in third, for the opening ten laps, but was swiftly shuffled back to sixth.

Worse was to follow when a pass by Enea Bastianini saw Espargaro run wide, and eventually drop to ninth. Bastianini received a long lap penalty for straight-lining the exit of the corner during the pass, which cost him dearly, given his strong end-of-race pace for fourth.

A 28-point lead after Saturday’s Sprint win meant Martin was guaranteed to keep the world championship lead... He is now sure to lead the standings whatever happens in both Catalunya races.

After a sunny Friday and Saturday, gathering dark clouds kept riders and teams on their toes for possible rain in the grand prix. Despite the lower temperatures, all riders barring Augusto Fernandez went for the hard front tyre (and soft rear).

Warm-up leader Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi – who fell from second in the Sprint - were early casualties in the grand prix, both losing the front and sliding into the gravel.

Home star Fabio Quartararo crashed out of sixth at turn 9 with 10 laps to go. Jack Miller exited moments after. Joan Mir was also on the crash list, while Miguel Oliveira retired with a technical issue.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
15m ago
Keselowski grabs his first NASCAR Cup Series win in three years
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski
NASCAR
Results
36m ago
2024 NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Full results
Darlington Raceway
Darlington Raceway
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Jack Miller’s DNF “a head scratcher”, Brad Binder “paid the bill” for qualifying last
Jack Miller, 2024 French MotoGP
Jack Miller, 2024 French MotoGP
F1
News
7h ago
Ford share verdict on partnering with Red Bull after Adrian Newey leaves
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Francesco Bagnaia on why he lost French MotoGP win: “They were just faster”
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio: “Good battle with Marc”, Bezzecchi “didn't need a double crash”
Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Jorge Martin sends message to Ducati: "This weekend I was number one"
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Marc Marquez reveals thought-process to “attack” Pecco Bagnaia at French MotoGP
Marc Marquez Le Mans MotoGP
Marc Marquez Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
8h ago
“On the limit” Fabio Quartararo: “Better to crash from 6th than 12th”
Fabio Quartararo crash, 2024 French MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo crash, 2024 French MotoGP