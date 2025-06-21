Klasemen MotoGP 2025 setelah Sprint Race Mugello

Pembaruan klasemen MotoGP 2025 setelah balapan Sprint Race Italia hari Sabtu di Mugello, putaran ke-9 dari 22.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Marc Marquez menambah keunggulannya di klasemen MotoGP 2025 setelah kemenangan Sprint Race di Mugello, dengan rival Alex Marquez dan Francesco Bagnaia finis ketiga.

Klasemen MotoGP 2025 - Sprint Race Mugello

Pos PembalapNATTim (Motor)PoinSelisih
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)245 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)210(-35)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)147(-98)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)118(-127)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)104(-141)
6=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)97(-148)
7=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)83(-162)
8=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)76(-169)
9=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*74(-171)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)59(-186)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)54(-191)
12=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*43(-202)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)38(-207)
14=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)35(-210)
15=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)35(-210)
16=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-214)
17=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-214)
18^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)27(-218)
19˅1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)27(-218)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)10(-235)
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-237)
22=Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-239)
23=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-242)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Read More

