Mugello Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 245 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 210 (-35) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 147 (-98) 4 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 118 (-127) 5 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 104 (-141) 6 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 97 (-148) 7 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 83 (-162) 8 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 76 (-169) 9 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 74 (-171) 10 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 59 (-186) 11 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 54 (-191) 12 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 43 (-202) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 38 (-207) 14 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 35 (-210) 15 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 35 (-210) 16 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-214) 17 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-214) 18 ^1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 27 (-218) 19 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 27 (-218) 20 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 10 (-235) 21 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-237) 22 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 (-239) 23 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 3 (-242)

Marc Marquez extends his title lead with victory over nearest championship rivals Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia in the Italian MotoGP Sprint.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

