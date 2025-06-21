Mugello Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Italian MotoGP Sprint race at Mugello, round 9 of 22.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)245 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)210(-35)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)147(-98)
4=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)118(-127)
5=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)104(-141)
6=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)97(-148)
7=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)83(-162)
8=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)76(-169)
9=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*74(-171)
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)59(-186)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)54(-191)
12=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*43(-202)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)38(-207)
14=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)35(-210)
15=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)35(-210)
16=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-214)
17=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-214)
18^1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)27(-218)
19˅1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)27(-218)
20=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)10(-235)
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-237)
22=Augusto FernandezSPAPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)6(-239)
23=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)3(-242)

Marc Marquez extends his title lead with victory over nearest championship rivals Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia in the Italian MotoGP Sprint.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

