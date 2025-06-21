Mugello Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Italian MotoGP Sprint race at Mugello, round 9 of 22.
|Mugello Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|245
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|210
|(-35)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|147
|(-98)
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|118
|(-127)
|5
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|104
|(-141)
|6
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|97
|(-148)
|7
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|83
|(-162)
|8
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|76
|(-169)
|9
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|74
|(-171)
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|59
|(-186)
|11
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|54
|(-191)
|12
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|43
|(-202)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|38
|(-207)
|14
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|35
|(-210)
|15
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|35
|(-210)
|16
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-214)
|17
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-214)
|18
|^1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|27
|(-218)
|19
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|27
|(-218)
|20
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|10
|(-235)
|21
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-237)
|22
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-239)
|23
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-242)
Marc Marquez extends his title lead with victory over nearest championship rivals Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia in the Italian MotoGP Sprint.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
