Pemilik Tim British Superbike Paul Bird Meninggal Dunia

Pernyataan dari British Superbike mengonfirmasi "Bennetts British Superbike Championship dengan sedih mengumumkan meninggalnya Paul Bird secara tiba-tiba, Pemilik Tim Paul Bird Motorsport (PBM), tim paling sukses di kejuaraan ini.

"Paul Bird meninggal hari ini pada usia 56 tahun setelah sempat dirawat di rumah sakit karena sakit. Keluarga Paul meminta privasi selama ini."

Selain British Superbike, PBM juga sempat membalap di MotoGP antara 2012 sampai 2014 dengan motor ART dan kemudian PBM.

Bird juga pernah menjadi pembalap reli.

