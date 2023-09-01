Paul Bird, the British Superbikes team owner, dies aged 56

1 Sep 2023
Paul Bird, the British Superbikes team owner, dies aged 56

Paul Bird has sadly died, at the age of 56.

A statement from British Superbikes confirmed: "The Bennetts British Superbike Championship is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Paul Bird, the Team Owner of Paul Bird Motorsport (PBM), the series’ most successful team.

"Paul Bird died earlier today at the age of 56 following a short time in hospital with illness. Paul’s family are requesting privacy during this time."

Bird was also a former rally driver.

He ran Paul Bird Motorsport in MotoGP from 2012 to 2014 using ART bikes and its own PBM machinery.