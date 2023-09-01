Paul Bird, the British Superbikes team owner, dies aged 56
Paul Bird has sadly died, at the age of 56.
A statement from British Superbikes confirmed: "The Bennetts British Superbike Championship is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Paul Bird, the Team Owner of Paul Bird Motorsport (PBM), the series’ most successful team.
"Paul Bird died earlier today at the age of 56 following a short time in hospital with illness. Paul’s family are requesting privacy during this time."
Bird was also a former rally driver.
He ran Paul Bird Motorsport in MotoGP from 2012 to 2014 using ART bikes and its own PBM machinery.
We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Paul Bird— Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) September 1, 2023
Rest in peace, Paul. pic.twitter.com/5ASCaKYEJw
Paul Bird (1967-2023)— BeerMonster Ducati (@PBM_Team) September 1, 2023
PBM is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Paul Bird, the Team Owner of Paul Bird Motorsport.
Paul Bird died earlier today at the age of 56 following a short time in hospital with illness. Paul’s family are requesting privacy during this time pic.twitter.com/NN2pPR4MaG
Truly awful news that Paul Bird, owner of the PBM Team, has passed away. Everyone at Bennetts and BikeSocial passes on their condolences to his family, children Jordan, Frank and Lexi, as well as his friends and his team. https://t.co/1WOwvYqGXj— Bennetts (@bennetts_bike) September 1, 2023