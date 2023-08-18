Moto2 Austria: Hasil Free Practice 1 dari Sirkuit Red Bull Ring
Hasil Free Practice 1 untuk Moto2 Austria, putaran ke-10 dari musim 2023.
Somkiat Chantra memimpin sesi latihan bebas pertama untuk Moto2 Austria dengan laptime 1 menit 34,160 detik, yang lebih cepat 0,240 detik dari Pedro Acosta di posisi kedua.
Pemimpin klasemen sementara Tony Arbolino berada di posisi kelima, terpaut 0,618 detik dari Chantra.
|2023 Moto2 Red Bull Ring - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.160s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.400s
|3
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.567s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.705s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.778s
|6
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.800s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.913s
|8
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.920s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.039s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.198s
|11
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.219s
|12
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.256s
|13
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.317s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.331s
|15
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.390s
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.433s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.455s
|18
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.561s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.609s
|20
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.701s
|21
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.764s
|22
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.772s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.831s
|24
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.034s
|25
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.256s
|26
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 36.288s
|27
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.336s
|28
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.208s
|29
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 37.597s
|30
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.349s