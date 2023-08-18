2023 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results

18 Aug 2023
Somkiat Chantra, Moto2, Dutch MotoGP, 23 June

Friday Practice results from the 2023 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

2023 Moto2 Red Bull Ring - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.160s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.400s
3Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.567s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.705s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.778s
6Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 34.800s
7Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.913s
8Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 34.920s
9Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.039s
10Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 35.198s
11Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.219s
12Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 35.256s
13Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.317s
14Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.331s
15Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.390s
16Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 35.433s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.455s
18Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.561s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.609s
20Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 35.701s
21Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.764s
22Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.772s
23Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 35.831s
24Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 36.034s
25Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 36.256s
26Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 36.288s
27Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 36.336s
28Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 37.208s
29Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 37.597s
30Mattia RatoITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 38.349s

