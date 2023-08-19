2023 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Practice (3) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
19 Aug 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Austrian MotoGP, 18 August

Practice (3) results from the 2023 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

2023 Moto2 Red Bull Ring - Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 33.523s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 33.816s
3Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.095s
4Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.163s
5Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 34.174s
6Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.216s
7Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.308s
8Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 34.426s
9Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 34.494s
10Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 34.549s
11Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 34.602s
12Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.653s
13Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 34.786s
14Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 34.793s
15Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 34.821s
16Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.821s
17Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.836s
18Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 34.939s
19Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 35.071s
20Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 35.074s
21Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 35.083s
22Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.183s
23Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.190s
24Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.191s
25Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.370s
26Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 35.373s
27Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 35.799s
28Mattia RatoITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.932s
29Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 35.993s

