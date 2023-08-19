2023 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2023 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
|2023 Moto2 Red Bull Ring - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.523s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 33.816s
|3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.095s
|4
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.163s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.174s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.216s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.308s
|8
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.426s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.494s
|10
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.549s
|11
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.602s
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.653s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.786s
|14
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.793s
|15
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.821s
|16
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.821s
|17
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.836s
|18
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.939s
|19
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 35.071s
|20
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.074s
|21
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.083s
|22
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.183s
|23
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.190s
|24
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.191s
|25
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.370s
|26
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.373s
|27
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 35.799s
|28
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.932s
|29
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.993s