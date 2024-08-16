2024 Austrian Moto2, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results

An in-form Ai Ogura dominated day one of the Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix action at the Red Bull Ring, topping both sessions.

The earlier free practice session was dominated by the MT Helmets - MSI rider, who set a consistent set of timesheet topping laps aboard his Boscoscuro.

Back in action in the afternoon Ogura was soon leading the way again, bouncing back every time his lap was challenged, finishing with a best of 1m 33.943s - the Japanese rider had been faster but saw that effort cancelled for exceeding track limits.

2024 Moto2 Austria - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 33.943s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.152s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +0.273s 4 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.329s 5 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.351s 6 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.421s 7 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.430s 8 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.520s 9 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +0.579s 10 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.670s 11 Jaume Masia SPA Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +0.751s 12 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.780s 13 Bo Bendsneyder NED Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex) +0.800s 14 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro) +0.827s 15 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.897s 16 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.983s 17 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +1.010s 18 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +1.019s 19 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +1.080s 20 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.121s 21 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.171s 22 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.192s 23 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.250s 24 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.301s 25 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.350s 26 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.396s 27 Mattia Pasini ITA Team Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro) +1.523s 28 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.588s 29 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.810s 30 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.909s 31 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.937s 32 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +2.317s

Aron Canet kept Ogura in check, improving all the while to finish just 0.152s behind for Fantic Racing in a close session as the top Kalex, where all of the top sixteen within a second of the best lap.

A late effort saw Manuel Gonzalez claim third for Gresini, passing Marcos Ramirez, who made huge progression in the second session regardless for American Racing, having been down in 18th in the morning.

2023 winner at the Red Bull Ring, Celestino Vietti used his final lap to move up from ninth to fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Alonso Lopez was sixth quickest and the highest placing of the Speed Up duo.

Somkiat Chantra was in the mix in the early part of the second, timed session but could not match his second in the morning, finishing with the seventh best effort for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Tony Arbolino was heading in the right direction - 20th in the morning, the Elf Marc VDS rider chipped away to be eighth at the close of Friday.

Fresh from a home victory, Jake Dixon was in the pits after his early laps -right up until the final five minutes working on his set-up. His return to track saw him leap from 18th to the top ten, which he held as the clock reached zero.

Jaume Masia was only just slower, building on a strong morning performance to be the top rookie in Austria for the Preicanos Racing GP team.

The Spaniard finished ahead of Darryn Binder who was an improved twelfth for Liqui Moly Intact GP and Bo Bendsneyder who was 13th on the second Preicanos bike.

Fermin Aldeguer was just inside the top fourteen Q2 places provisionally overnight after running in the lower part of the top twenty for much of the session for Speed Up.

In a weekend peppered with announcements of moves for the seasons ahead, Joe Roberts knuckled down to the task in hand but was off the pace in 21st on the second American Racing entry

The first session of the weekend began with a bike issue for a returning Deniz Oncu, which saw him miss half the session, he finished the day 22nd on his return for injury.

Free Practice saw crashes for Wildcard Mattia Pasini, Senna Agius, Vietti, Jeremy Alcoba and Izan Guevara, who was taken to the medical centre for further checks.

All were back in business for the second session of the day, where there was a second off for Pasini and a further fall for Mario Aji, who did not venture back out on track leaving his time to slip from fifth to 15th.

There is a second wildcard involvement in Styria, with Jorge Navarro back in action, he was again the best of the Forward Racing entries, in 28th.