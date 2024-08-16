2024 Austrian Moto2, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Austrian Grand Prix (round 11) at the Red Bull Ring, where Ai Ogura finished Friday top after a dominant performance.
An in-form Ai Ogura dominated day one of the Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix action at the Red Bull Ring, topping both sessions.
The earlier free practice session was dominated by the MT Helmets - MSI rider, who set a consistent set of timesheet topping laps aboard his Boscoscuro.
Back in action in the afternoon Ogura was soon leading the way again, bouncing back every time his lap was challenged, finishing with a best of 1m 33.943s - the Japanese rider had been faster but saw that effort cancelled for exceeding track limits.
|2024 Moto2 Austria - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|1m 33.943s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.152s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.273s
|4
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.329s
|5
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.351s
|6
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.421s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.430s
|8
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.520s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.579s
|10
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.670s
|11
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.751s
|12
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.780s
|13
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.800s
|14
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.827s
|15
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.897s
|16
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.983s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.010s
|18
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.019s
|19
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.080s
|20
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.121s
|21
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.171s
|22
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.192s
|23
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.250s
|24
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.301s
|25
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.350s
|26
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.396s
|27
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Team Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)
|+1.523s
|28
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.588s
|29
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.810s
|30
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.909s
|31
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.937s
|32
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.317s
Aron Canet kept Ogura in check, improving all the while to finish just 0.152s behind for Fantic Racing in a close session as the top Kalex, where all of the top sixteen within a second of the best lap.
A late effort saw Manuel Gonzalez claim third for Gresini, passing Marcos Ramirez, who made huge progression in the second session regardless for American Racing, having been down in 18th in the morning.
2023 winner at the Red Bull Ring, Celestino Vietti used his final lap to move up from ninth to fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Alonso Lopez was sixth quickest and the highest placing of the Speed Up duo.
Somkiat Chantra was in the mix in the early part of the second, timed session but could not match his second in the morning, finishing with the seventh best effort for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
Tony Arbolino was heading in the right direction - 20th in the morning, the Elf Marc VDS rider chipped away to be eighth at the close of Friday.
Fresh from a home victory, Jake Dixon was in the pits after his early laps -right up until the final five minutes working on his set-up. His return to track saw him leap from 18th to the top ten, which he held as the clock reached zero.
Jaume Masia was only just slower, building on a strong morning performance to be the top rookie in Austria for the Preicanos Racing GP team.
The Spaniard finished ahead of Darryn Binder who was an improved twelfth for Liqui Moly Intact GP and Bo Bendsneyder who was 13th on the second Preicanos bike.
Fermin Aldeguer was just inside the top fourteen Q2 places provisionally overnight after running in the lower part of the top twenty for much of the session for Speed Up.
In a weekend peppered with announcements of moves for the seasons ahead, Joe Roberts knuckled down to the task in hand but was off the pace in 21st on the second American Racing entry
The first session of the weekend began with a bike issue for a returning Deniz Oncu, which saw him miss half the session, he finished the day 22nd on his return for injury.
Free Practice saw crashes for Wildcard Mattia Pasini, Senna Agius, Vietti, Jeremy Alcoba and Izan Guevara, who was taken to the medical centre for further checks.
All were back in business for the second session of the day, where there was a second off for Pasini and a further fall for Mario Aji, who did not venture back out on track leaving his time to slip from fifth to 15th.
There is a second wildcard involvement in Styria, with Jorge Navarro back in action, he was again the best of the Forward Racing entries, in 28th.
|2024 Moto2 Austria- Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.233s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.108s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.128s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.272s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.315s
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.480s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.536s
|8
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.546s
|9
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.564s
|10
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.639s
|11
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+0.672s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+0.715s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.946s
|14
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+0.953s
|15
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.982s
|16
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Preicanos Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.033s
|17
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.043s
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.048s
|19
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.074s
|20
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.099s
|21
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.117s
|22
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.220s
|23
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.236s
|24
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.281s
|25
|Mattia Pasini
|ITA
|Team Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)
|+1.350s
|26
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.386s
|27
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.680s
|28
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.794s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.942s
|30
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+2.194s
|31
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.235s
|32
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+2.638s