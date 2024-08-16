2024 Austrian Moto2, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto2 2024 Austrian Grand Prix (round 11) at the Red Bull Ring, where Ai Ogura finished Friday top after a dominant performance.

Ai Ogura, Austria, Practice, 2024
Ai Ogura, Austria, Practice, 2024
An in-form Ai Ogura dominated day one of the Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix action at the Red Bull Ring, topping both sessions.

The earlier free practice session was dominated by the MT Helmets - MSI rider, who set a consistent set of timesheet topping laps aboard his Boscoscuro.

Back in action in the afternoon Ogura was soon leading the way again, bouncing back every time his lap was challenged, finishing with a best of 1m 33.943s - the Japanese rider had been faster but saw that effort cancelled for exceeding track limits.

2024 Moto2 Austria  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 33.943s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.152s
3Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.273s
4Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.329s
5Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.351s
6Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.421s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.430s
8Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.520s
9Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.579s
10Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.670s
11Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+0.751s
12Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.780s
13Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+0.800s
14Fermin AldeguerSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.827s
15Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.897s
16Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.983s
17Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.010s
18Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.019s
19Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+1.080s
20Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.121s
21Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.171s
22Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.192s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.250s
24Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.301s
25Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.350s
26Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.396s
27Mattia PasiniITATeam Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)+1.523s
28Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.588s
29Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.810s
30Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.909s
31Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.937s
32Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.317s

Aron Canet kept Ogura in check, improving all the while to finish just 0.152s behind for Fantic Racing in a close session as the top Kalex, where all of the top sixteen within a second of the best lap.

A late effort saw Manuel Gonzalez claim third for Gresini, passing Marcos Ramirez, who made huge progression in the second session regardless for American Racing, having been down in 18th in the morning.

2023 winner at the Red Bull Ring, Celestino Vietti used his final lap to move up from ninth to fifth for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Alonso Lopez was sixth quickest and the highest placing of the Speed Up duo.

Somkiat Chantra was in the mix in the early part of the second, timed session but could not match his second in the morning, finishing with the seventh best effort for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Tony Arbolino was heading in the right direction - 20th in the morning, the Elf Marc VDS rider chipped away to be eighth at the close of Friday.

Fresh from a home victory, Jake Dixon was in the pits after his early laps -right up until the final five minutes working on his set-up. His return to track saw him leap from 18th to the top ten, which he held as the clock reached zero.

Jaume Masia was only just slower, building on a strong morning performance to be the top rookie in Austria for the Preicanos Racing GP team.

The Spaniard finished ahead of Darryn Binder who was an improved twelfth for Liqui Moly Intact GP and Bo Bendsneyder who was 13th on the second Preicanos bike.

Fermin Aldeguer was just inside the top fourteen Q2 places provisionally overnight after running in the lower part of the top twenty for much of the session for Speed Up.

In a weekend peppered with announcements of moves for the seasons ahead, Joe Roberts knuckled down to the task in hand but was off the pace in 21st on the second American Racing entry

The first session of the weekend began with a bike issue for a returning Deniz Oncu, which saw him miss half the session, he finished the day 22nd on his return for injury.

Free Practice saw crashes for Wildcard Mattia Pasini, Senna Agius, Vietti, Jeremy Alcoba and Izan Guevara, who was taken to the medical centre for further checks.

All were back in business for the second session of the day, where there was a second off for Pasini and a further fall for Mario Aji, who did not venture back out on track leaving his time to slip from fifth to 15th.

There is a second wildcard involvement in Styria, with Jorge Navarro back in action, he was again the best of the Forward Racing entries, in 28th.

2024 Moto2 Austria- Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 34.233s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.108s
3Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.128s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.272s
5Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.315s
6Fermin AldeguerSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.480s
7Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.536s
8Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.546s
9Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.564s
10Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.639s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+0.672s
12Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.715s
13Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.946s
14Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.953s
15Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+0.982s
16Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)+1.033s
17Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+1.043s
18Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.048s
19Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.074s
20Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.099s
21Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.117s
22Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.220s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.236s
24Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.281s
25Mattia PasiniITATeam Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)+1.350s
26Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.386s
27Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.680s
28Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.794s
29Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.942s
30Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)+2.194s
31Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.235s
32Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+2.638s

