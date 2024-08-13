Moto2: Red Bull KTM Ajo signs Collin Veijer for 2025

Collin Veijer will move up to the Moto2 World Championship next season after signing for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team.

The tall 19-year-old Dutchman is currently fourth in the Moto3 standings for the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP squad, having secured the second grand prix victory of his career at Jerez this season.

Before reaching the world championship, Veijer fought for the 2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup title and captured wins in FIM JuniorGP.

“I am super-happy to have signed with Aki and the Red Bull KTM Ajo team in Moto2,” Veijer said. “KTM is present in all GP classes and this is a great move for my career.

“It is such a renowned team and past results speak for themselves. For sure it won’t be easy coming from Moto3 but I will prepare myself well. 2025 is the right moment to make the step, also physically the Moto2 bike will suit me better.

“At the same time, I realise that we are still only halfway through the current season and I will continue to keep my maximum focus to reach the best possible Moto3 championship result this year. “

Veijer will ride alongside current rookie Deniz Öncü at Aki Ajo’s multi-title winning team. He will replace Celestino Vietti, who is presently ninth in the Moto2 standings after a podium at Silverstone.

“I’m very happy to have Collin on board, as we have followed him for many years,” said team principal Aki Ajo. “He has shown great progress and professionalism and has already made his first steps in the program by taking part in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

“During his two seasons in Moto3 he has shown that he is a rider with a bright future ahead of him on the world stage. What I also respect is his focus and his sacrifice, as his life is dedicated to reaching his targets at the highest level.

“It is a pleasure to continue with the KTM Academy's work and to keep pushing to get the maximum potential out of the riders.”