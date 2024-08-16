2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
TIMES TO FOLLOW
|2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|3
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|5
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|18
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|23
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|24
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|25
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
* Rookie
Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 28.533s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 29.840s (2023)
MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin puts Ducati on top in opening practice for the 2024 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring, which saw red flags in the closing minutes after a fast accident for rookie Pedro Acosta.
The GASGAS Tech3 rider walked away from the 300km/h accident, which occured moments after he hit the brakes for Turn 4. The aero on Acosta's bike was already damaged after a slow fall at the 'new' Turn 2 chicane, on the hard front tyre, perhaps contributing to the accident.
While Acosta's accident was by far the most dramatic, the young Spaniard wasn't alone on the FP1 crash list. Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro was caught out twice at the Turn 2 chicane, while VR46's Marco Bezzecchi and factory KTM's Brad Binder also slid off at low speed.
Franco Morbidelli, tipped to be confirmed as a 2025 VR46 Ducati rider this weekend, was quickest for much of the session before Pramac team-mate Martin edged 0.218s ahead.
KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro, running numerous new parts, most visibly some radical swingarm-mounted wings, used recent private testing knowledge to lead the opening minutes on his way to third place ahead of reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.
Marc Marquez made a slow start to the weekend but briefly jumped to 8th place on his last lap, before it was cancelled due to track limits, leaving the Gresini rider in 18th.
As previously reported, the Honda riders have a revised engine configuration for this weekend.
High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.