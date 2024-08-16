2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results

TIMES TO FOLLOW

2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 3 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 9 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 10 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 18 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 20 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 23 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 24 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 25 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Marco Bezzecchi 1m 28.533s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 29.840s (2023)

MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin puts Ducati on top in opening practice for the 2024 Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring, which saw red flags in the closing minutes after a fast accident for rookie Pedro Acosta.

The GASGAS Tech3 rider walked away from the 300km/h accident, which occured moments after he hit the brakes for Turn 4. The aero on Acosta's bike was already damaged after a slow fall at the 'new' Turn 2 chicane, on the hard front tyre, perhaps contributing to the accident.

While Acosta's accident was by far the most dramatic, the young Spaniard wasn't alone on the FP1 crash list. Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro was caught out twice at the Turn 2 chicane, while VR46's Marco Bezzecchi and factory KTM's Brad Binder also slid off at low speed.

Franco Morbidelli, tipped to be confirmed as a 2025 VR46 Ducati rider this weekend, was quickest for much of the session before Pramac team-mate Martin edged 0.218s ahead.

KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro, running numerous new parts, most visibly some radical swingarm-mounted wings, used recent private testing knowledge to lead the opening minutes on his way to third place ahead of reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Marc Marquez made a slow start to the weekend but briefly jumped to 8th place on his last lap, before it was cancelled due to track limits, leaving the Gresini rider in 18th.

As previously reported, the Honda riders have a revised engine configuration for this weekend.

High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.