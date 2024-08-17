2024 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, with Celestino Vietti on pole as Ai Ogura was ruled out with injury.

Celestino Vietti, pole ,Austria, Moto2, 17 August 2024
Celestino Vietti, pole ,Austria, Moto2, 17 August 2024
© Gold & Goose

Celestino Vietti set the pole lap before a flurry of yellow and red flags, which helped his time stand firm ahead of round eleven, the Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider was back to his best a a track where he claimed victory in 2023. His best was all down to timing, not the fastest lap of the weekend, the 1m 33.855s best held firm as tyres missed their optimum window for many as yellow and red flags came into play.

That allowed Vietti, who had a huge fall on Friday, to collect his second front row in three races, both poles - having just missed out in Silverstone, qualifying fourth on his way to a podium finish.

Aron Canet had an eventful session, close and almost battling with Manuel Gonzalez just before the Gresini rider fell at turn two, the Fantic Racing man finally found his own space and got to within 0.058s of the pole lap.

2024 Moto2 Austria  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 33.855s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.058s
3Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.137s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.238s
5Alonso LopezSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.255s
6Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.300s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.340s
8Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.340s
9Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.380s
10Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.410s
11Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.461s
12Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.468s
13Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.478s
14Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.483s
15Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.516s
16Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+0.621s
17Fermin AldeguerSPASync Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+0.737s
18Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.835s
Q1
19Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)1m 34.560s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)1m 34.647s
21Jaume MasiaSPAPreicanos Racing Team (Kalex)1m34.681s
22Mattia PasiniITATeam Ciatti Boscoscuro (Boscoscuro)1m 34.713s
23Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 34.940s
24Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m34.979s
25Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 35.053s
26Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)1m 35.134s
27Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 35.199s
28Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 35.348s
29Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m35.356s
30Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 35.377s
31Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 36.145s
32Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)DNS

The final front row spot went to championship leader, Sergio Garcia.

The MT Helmets - MSI rider was the top Boscoscuro - starting slowly and building into the weekend, with his third place time in his pocket he pushed and was on the limit out of line and wobbling wildly as he failed to improve.

After Ai Ogura was in charge on day one, it was teammate Garcia who put a lacklustre opening day behind him to improve in P2 to arrive with the best time, a new lap record of 1m 33.451s.

Tony Arbolino was also heading in the right direction. Having instead featured near the top of the timesheets in practice the Elf Marc VDS rider found further gains for fourth on qualifying.

Alonso Lopez saw his early time keep fifth in a session where late progress was hard to come by for Sync Speed Up, their best qualifier.

Jake Dixon lines up sixth for CFMoto Inde Aspar, the British rider won his home round having lined up just one place higher on the grid.

Marcos Ramirez and his American Racing teammate Joe Roberts completed the most laps in the session with ten, both set their bests on lap seven, earning Ramirez seventh.

Somkiat Chantra slipped back from his Friday form slightly to finish the session in eight for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Gonzalez had done enough to set a time that held on for ninth before his fall, which brought out the red flag briefly and sent him to the medical centre for further checks.

Izan Guevara continued his upturn over recent rounds to complete the top ten for Aspar.

Joe Roberts was up against it emotionally, with Ogura announced in the MotoGP seat he had been talked up for, but knuckled down to turn around his 21st place on Friday. The American placed seventh in the morning to go straight to Q2, where he went on to claim eleventh.

Albert Arenas was the best of the Q1 graduates for Gresini in 13th but was one of several fallers in the session.


Fermin Aldeguer again struggled and could do no more than enough for 17th. Moto2 is a close class, so that meant he was just 0.737s off the pole lap, giving hope he can make up the difference in race trim for Speed Up.

Q1- lap cancellations change progression places

Zonta van den Goorbergh moved from seventh to first in the final two minutes of the session to lock in the top time. He looked set to be joined by Aldeguer, Albert Arenas (13th) and Dennis Foggia

Lap cancellations were rapid and plentiful across the support classes and Foggia had his last effort removed for exceeding track limits after the close of the session, seeing Senna Agius take over the fourth and final Q2 slot.

Foggia dropped back all the way to 13th in the session, for 27th on the grid. While Jeremy Alcoba was the rider just missing out in fifth, so will line up 19th.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Ai Ogura has crashed only once this season, in P2 in the morning. His fall in that session caused a brief red flag to clear the track, but left the Japanese rider -who had been unbeatable on Friday - declared unfit to continue, with a fracture to his right hand.

That same session saw several riders riding slowly on the racing line at turn nine towards the close, while Canet was on a fast lap. Tony Arbolino is so far the only rider to receive a penalty for the incident, with a three place grid penalty to be added to his qualifying performance.

The Gresini duo were joined in the gravel by Darryn Binder(12th) van den Goorbergh (15th) and Agius (18th) in Q2. Barry Baltus (23rd) was a Q1 faller.

There are two wildcard rides in Styria, Mattia Pasini returned for 22nd with Jorge Navarro also back at Forward Racing, in 29th.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
19m ago
“Unique” Fernando Alonso “still motivated like a young driver” in F1
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 team
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 team
© XPB Images
MotoGP
Results
33m ago
Austria Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
58m ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results
Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results
Celestino Vietti, pole ,Austria, Moto2, 17 August 2024
Celestino Vietti, pole ,Austria, Moto2, 17 August 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Race Report
1h ago
Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia wins Sprint after Martin penalty, Marquez crash
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
1h ago
Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
Raul Fernandez leads Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez leads Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit…
© Gold & Goose
Moto3
Results
2h ago
2024 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results
Ivan Ortola ,Pole, Austria, Moto3, 17 August 2024
Ivan Ortola ,Pole, Austria, Moto3, 17 August 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Starting grid for the Austrian MotoGP: How the race will start
Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
McLaren told they will regret Lando Norris team orders confusion
Lando Norris
Lando Norris