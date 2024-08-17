Jorge Martin stitched up after bizarre injury suffered getting out of the shower

Despite a bizarre Friday night accident, MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin snatched pole position away from world championship rival Francesco Bagnaia at the Red Bull Ring.

The Pramac Ducati rider cut his left thumb on a piece of metal, apparently while climbing out of the shower.

“It was a difficult morning!” Martin said. “Yesterday I got this cut on my [thumb]. I thought it would be better but this morning it was really painful.

“They stitched me and at least I can ride. Riding is not a big problem, even if it’s disturbing me a little bit.

“But now I feel confident, doing this amazing lap record here. It’s a really nice track for me and my third pole position here, so let’s enjoy it.”

A picture that Martin posted to social media showed the extent of his wounds.

Martin edged out practice leader Bagnaia, seeking his third Red Bull Ring win in a row, by 0.141s with third place Marc Marquez over half-a-second adrift.

The #89’s lap time of 1m 27.748s smashed the previous 1m 28.508s record set by Bagnaia on Friday.

“What me and Jorge have done today is fantastic, unbelievable,” said Bagnaia, who celebrated his best lap time as he crossed the line.

“I saw Jorge did a 27.7s, but I was just so happy to drop under ‘28.”