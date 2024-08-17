Jorge Martin stitched up after bizarre injury suffered getting out of the shower

Jorge Martin beats Francesco Bagnaia to Austrian MotoGP pole despite bizarre overnight hand injury.

Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP qualifying
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP qualifying

Despite a bizarre Friday night accident, MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin snatched pole position away from world championship rival Francesco Bagnaia at the Red Bull Ring.

The Pramac Ducati rider cut his left thumb on a piece of metal, apparently while climbing out of the shower.

“It was a difficult morning!” Martin said. “Yesterday I got this cut on my [thumb]. I thought it would be better but this morning it was really painful.

“They stitched me and at least I can ride. Riding is not a big problem, even if it’s disturbing me a little bit.

“But now I feel confident, doing this amazing lap record here. It’s a really nice track for me and my third pole position here, so let’s enjoy it.”

A picture that Martin posted to social media showed the extent of his wounds.

Martin edged out practice leader Bagnaia, seeking his third Red Bull Ring win in a row, by 0.141s with third place Marc Marquez over half-a-second adrift.

The #89’s lap time of 1m 27.748s smashed the previous 1m 28.508s record set by Bagnaia on Friday.

“What me and Jorge have done today is fantastic, unbelievable,” said Bagnaia, who celebrated his best lap time as he crossed the line.

“I saw Jorge did a 27.7s, but I was just so happy to drop under ‘28.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
12m ago
Aleix Espargaro gets MotoGP Sprint podium at “my worst track”
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
43m ago
“Unique” Fernando Alonso “still motivated like a young driver” in F1
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 team
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 team
© XPB Images
MotoGP
Results
58m ago
Austria Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Sprint Race Results
Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Bagnaia, Martin, Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Moto2
Results
1h ago
2024 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results
Celestino Vietti, pole ,Austria, Moto2, 17 August 2024
Celestino Vietti, pole ,Austria, Moto2, 17 August 2024
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
Race Report
1h ago
Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia wins Sprint after Martin penalty, Marquez crash
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
2h ago
Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
Raul Fernandez leads Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez leads Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit…
© Gold & Goose
Moto3
Results
2h ago
2024 Austrian Moto3 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results
Ivan Ortola ,Pole, Austria, Moto3, 17 August 2024
Ivan Ortola ,Pole, Austria, Moto3, 17 August 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Starting grid for the Austrian MotoGP: How the race will start
Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose