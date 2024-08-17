2025 MotoGP season to start in Thailand?

There could be a big shake up for the 2025 MotoGP calendar with Buriram in Thailand rumoured to be hosting both the final pre-season test and opening round.

That’s according to GPOne.com, which states the MotoGP teams want to break up the pair of triple headers - Misano, Indonesia, Japan then Australia, Thailand, Malaysia - during the last part of the present schedule.

Thailand, already a sold event on Sundays, is set to receive another major boost in MotoGP interest next season with the expected promotion of Somkiat Chantra to the premier class with LCR Honda.

Qatar is the traditional MotoGP opener, only surrendering its round 1 status due to major track construction work in 2023.

However, there is speculation that the Lusail venue, which turned down the chance to host a second round in place of India this year, is again planning construction work.

GPOne predicts that Qatar could move to round 3 next year, after Buriram and India, but that Sepang in Malaysia will continue to host the first pre-season test.