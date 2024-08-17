2025 MotoGP season to start in Thailand?

Thailand to replace Qatar as venue for the final 2025 pre-season test and opening MotoGP?

2023 Thai MotoGP
2023 Thai MotoGP

There could be a big shake up for the 2025 MotoGP calendar with Buriram in Thailand rumoured to be hosting both the final pre-season test and opening round.

That’s according to GPOne.com, which states the MotoGP teams want to break up the pair of triple headers - Misano, Indonesia, Japan then Australia, Thailand, Malaysia - during the last part of the present schedule.

Thailand, already a sold event on Sundays, is set to receive another major boost in MotoGP interest next season with the expected promotion of Somkiat Chantra to the premier class with LCR Honda.

Qatar is the traditional MotoGP opener, only surrendering its round 1 status due to major track construction work in 2023.

However, there is speculation that the Lusail venue, which turned down the chance to host a second round in place of India this year, is again planning construction work.

GPOne predicts that Qatar could move to round 3 next year, after Buriram and India, but that Sepang in Malaysia will continue to host the first pre-season test.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
12m ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
42m ago
2025 MotoGP season to start in Thailand?
2023 Thai MotoGP
2023 Thai MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
52m ago
2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Practice Results
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Austrian MotoGP full schedule: How to watch the Sprint race on TV today
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton pinpoints key trait which enabled return to winning races
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Latest News

MotoGP
1h ago
Austrian MotoGP at Red Bull Ring: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
Raul Fernandez leads Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Raul Fernandez leads Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Aston Martin ‘spare no expense’ against Mercedes in Max Verstappen tug-of-war
Alonso, Verstappen
Alonso, Verstappen
MotoGP
News
15h ago
Pedro Acosta: 'The bike went one way, I went the other. It was a big one'
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
16h ago
Marc Marquez: “One of my best Fridays, but still a step behind”
Marc Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Austrian MotoGP