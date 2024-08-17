2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Practice Results

TIMES TO FOLLOW

2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 2 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 10 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 13 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 15 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 16 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 23 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 24 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V)

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.508s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 29.840s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia stays on top during final practice for the 2024 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro, who dropped to 21st on Friday afternoon after a technical issue forced him to park his prototype RC16s - featuring revised aero, engine and chassis parts - was fastest for the first part of the 30-minute session.

Friday leader and defending double winner Bagnaia then returned to the top just before the midway mark, where he remained, with Espargaro keeping second and Marc Marquez third.

MotoGP doctor Dr Angel Charte was seen examining title leader Jorge Martin’s left hand during the session, which he apparently cut on a piece of metal while getting out of the shower last night. Martin was fourth quickest.

Qualifying 1, for those outside of the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Pedro Acosta, will now begin.

Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) are making wild-card appearances this weekend.

High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.

Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and has been ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.