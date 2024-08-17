2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
TIMES TO FOLLOW
|2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|2
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|8
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|10
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|23
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|24
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
* Rookie
Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.508s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 29.840s (2023)
Francesco Bagnaia stays on top during final practice for the 2024 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.
KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro, who dropped to 21st on Friday afternoon after a technical issue forced him to park his prototype RC16s - featuring revised aero, engine and chassis parts - was fastest for the first part of the 30-minute session.
Friday leader and defending double winner Bagnaia then returned to the top just before the midway mark, where he remained, with Espargaro keeping second and Marc Marquez third.
MotoGP doctor Dr Angel Charte was seen examining title leader Jorge Martin’s left hand during the session, which he apparently cut on a piece of metal while getting out of the shower last night. Martin was fourth quickest.
Qualifying 1, for those outside of the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Pedro Acosta, will now begin.
Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) are making wild-card appearances this weekend.
High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.
Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and has been ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.