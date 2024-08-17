2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
TIMES TO FOLLOW

2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Saturday Free Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeam
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)
2Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
3Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
6Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)
8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
9Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
10Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)
11Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)
12Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)
13Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
14Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)
15Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
16Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)
23Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
24Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.508s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 29.840s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia stays on top during final practice for the 2024 Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

KTM wild-card Pol Espargaro, who dropped to 21st on Friday afternoon after a technical issue forced him to park his prototype RC16s - featuring revised aero, engine and chassis parts - was fastest for the first part of the 30-minute session.

Friday leader and defending double winner Bagnaia then returned to the top just before the midway mark, where he remained, with Espargaro keeping second and Marc Marquez third.

MotoGP doctor Dr Angel Charte was seen examining title leader Jorge Martin’s left hand during the session, which he apparently cut on a piece of metal while getting out of the shower last night. Martin was fourth quickest.

Qualifying 1, for those outside of the top ten on Friday afternoon, including Pedro Acosta, will now begin.

Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) are making wild-card appearances this weekend.

High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.

Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and has been ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.

