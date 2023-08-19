2023 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results

Peter McLaren's picture
19 Aug 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2, Austrian MotoGP, 18 August

Qualifying results from the 2023 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

2023 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.040s
2Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.311s
3Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 34.445s
4Jake DixonGBRAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 34.532s
5Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 34.590s
6Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 34.639s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 34.728s
8Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 34.737s
9Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 34.857s
10Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 34.859s
11Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 35.045s
12Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.048s
13Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.082s
14Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.197s
15Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.209s
16Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 35.311s
17Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.605s
18Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.676s
19Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.222s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 35.289s
21Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.304s
22Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 35.316s
23Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 35.349s
24Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 35.380s
25Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.554s
26Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)1m 35.675s
27Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 35.919s
28Mattia RatoITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 36.125s

What Has Happened to Repsol Honda?