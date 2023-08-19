2023 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.
|2023 Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.040s
|2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.311s
|3
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.445s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.532s
|5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.590s
|6
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.639s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.728s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.737s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.857s
|10
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 34.859s
|11
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 35.045s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.048s
|13
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.082s
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.197s
|15
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.209s
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.311s
|17
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.605s
|18
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.676s
|19
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.222s
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.289s
|21
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.304s
|22
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.316s
|23
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.349s
|24
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.380s
|25
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.554s
|26
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 35.675s
|27
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.919s
|28
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.125s