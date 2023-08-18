Jake Dixon apologises for “idiot, absolute clown” rant to Darryn Binder

Dixon’s Moto2 race last time out came to an early end when he Binder clattered into him from behind, on the first lap.

Dixon remains third in the Moto2 standings, firmly in the title fight, albeit 52 points behind Pedro Acosta, but has now dialled back after accusing Binder of ending his season.

“I want to apologise to Darryn and his team because the words that I said in an interview… it was not correct of me,” he said at the Austrian MotoGP.

“It was outspoken of me. I did bad, by that. I really am, from the bottom of my heart, really sorry.

“I want to say that. I hope we can move on and put it past us. I am sorry for that.

“Until qualifying the weekend was going good. In the dry I was fastest and in FP3 I was fastest.

“A small error from me in qualifying put me onto the back foot in the race.

“It’s all to play for, still.”

At Silverstone, an angry Dixon was interviewed in the garage after his race was ended and said to TNT Sport: “It was clear. Honestly, sometimes I don’t understand what this guy is doing!

“He can clearly see that I’m past him. Use your brain! I’m faster than you. I’m going to pull us forwards. Don’t ram me!

“You’re going to listen to this - you’ve ruined my championship. You ruin everyone’s championships, mate. You’re an absolute idiot!

“I’m absolutely raging. We put so much hard work in. I made a mistake yesterday, but…

“He’s just an absolute clown. I’m sick to death of it. When you’re around people like him…

“Ban him! Ban him! It’s stupid. He does it to everyone. How many times has he done it? I’m not just exaggerating. He does it all the time.

“Moto3, now Moto2. It’s stupid.”