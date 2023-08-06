Jake Dixon erupts with rage at Darryn Binder: “Ban him! Idiot! I’m sick of it!”

Dixon, in front of his home fans, appeared to be shunted from behind by Binder bringing his race to a premature conclusion.

“It was clear,” he emotionally reacted to TNT Sports.

"He clearly sees I'm past him... I'm faster than you!



He's ruined my Championship. He ruins everyone's Championships!"



An emotional Jake Dixon reacts to crashing out of the #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/qW9Zgo7dta — MotoGP on TNT Sports (@motogpontnt) August 6, 2023

“Honestly, sometimes I don’t understand what this guy is doing!

“He can clearly see that I’m past him. Use your brain! I’m faster than you. I’m going to pull us forwards. Don’t ram me!

“You’re going to listen to this - you’ve ruined my championship. You ruin everyone’s championships, mate. You’re an absolute idiot!

“I’m absolutely raging. We put so much hard work in. I made a mistake yesterday, but…

“He’s just an absolute clown. I’m sick to death of it. When you’re around people like him…

“Ban him! Ban him! It’s stupid. He does it to everyone. How many times has he done it? I’m not just exaggerating. He does it all the time.

“Moto3, now Moto2. It’s stupid.”

Fermin Aldeguer won the Moto2 race, with Binder coming 15th. Binder received a long lap penalty for “causing a crash while overtaking - ambitious resulting in another rider crashing”.