2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 37.758s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|35m 40.304s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 41.641s
|4
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 44.218s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|35m 44.920s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 45.332s
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 45.381s
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 46.896s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 50.038s
|10
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 50.852s
|11
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 54.329s
|12
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 54.466s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 54.586s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 56.593s
|15
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 6.819s
|16
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 7.314s
|17
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 16.195s
|18
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|36m 18.596s
|19
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|36m 20.611s
|20
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 22.897s
|21
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 43.508s
|22
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|36m 48.446s
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF