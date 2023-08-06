British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 37.758s 2 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 35m 40.304s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 41.641s 4 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 44.218s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 35m 44.920s 6 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 35m 45.332s 7 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 45.381s 8 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 46.896s 9 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 50.038s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 50.852s 11 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 54.329s 12 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 35m 54.466s 13 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 54.586s 14 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 56.593s 15 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 36m 6.819s 16 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 36m 7.314s 17 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 36m 16.195s 18 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 36m 18.596s 19 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 36m 20.611s 20 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 36m 22.897s 21 Izan Guevara SPA Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 36m 43.508s 22 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 36m 48.446s Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) DNF Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) DNF Jake Dixon GBR Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) DNF Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) DNF Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF

