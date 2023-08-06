2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results

Peter McLaren's picture
6 Aug 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2 race, British MotoGP, 6 August

Race results from the 2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.

British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 37.758s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)35m 40.304s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 41.641s
4Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)35m 44.218s
5Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)35m 44.920s
6Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)35m 45.332s
7Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 45.381s
8Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 46.896s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 50.038s
10Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 50.852s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 54.329s
12Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)35m 54.466s
13Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 54.586s
14Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 56.593s
15Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)36m 6.819s
16Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)36m 7.314s
17Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)36m 16.195s
18Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)36m 18.596s
19Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)36m 20.611s
20Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)36m 22.897s
21Izan GuevaraSPATensite GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)36m 43.508s
22Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)36m 48.446s
 Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)DNF 
 Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)DNF 
 Jake DixonGBRTensite GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?