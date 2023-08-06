British Moto2: First win for Aldeguer, Dixon crashes out

Fermin Aldeguer returned to the lead of the race and pulled out a lead to deny his rivals in the Moto2 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, round nine of the championship.

The Beta Tools Speed Up rider got a great start and lead initially before his Boscoscuro teammate took over. There was soon a battle for first with Aron Canet next for a spell in the lead.

The #54 sat in behind in fourth and passed Lopez on lap eight, with Lopez crashing out seemingly struggling to run with his compatriots pace.

The teenager found himself back in front with seven laps remaining and he pushed on, putting in the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate trip around silverstone to lead over the line by 2.546s.

Aldeguer did suffer one mishap - luckily it came in parc ferme. Parking his bike in the number one space, the carpet slipped sending his bike over and taking a mechanic with it.

Aron Canet was made to cede a place on lap eleven for an overtake that happened on lap two. Pedro Acosta was near enough for the Pons Wegow Los40 rider to not lose much time, in behind his fellow countryman he wasted no time in gaining the position back.

A win still eludes the #40, who collected his eleventh second place.

Acosta fights through pain for third

Pole man Pedro Acosta has been on crutches since arriving at Silverstone, picking up a training injury to his left foot in the break.

It didn’t affect his ability to qualify but over race distance the pain played it’s part in the Moto2 race.

A present factor in the lead pack, Acosta didn’t seem as able to push to a different level as usual, and was extemely happy to collect a third.

The pain was so acute come the end of the race that, while still aboard his Red Bull KTM Ajo he unzipped his outer boot to rider back to the winners enclosure, offering some relief.

A seventh podium visit this season saw him gain the championship lead over Tony Arbolino who continued his off weekend with tenth.

Joe Roberts has been back to his best after the break and gained six places for Italtrans to claim fourth.

Behins him Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Perpago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) had a great end to his birthday weekend as he powered up a substantial twelve places to finish just behind the American in fifth.

The pair both moved around Barry Baltus in the closing stages, who kept with the frontrunners for longer than he’d ever managed before on his way to sixth for Fieten Olie Racing.

Sam Lowes out of British Moto2 races with With a switch to WorldSBK on the cards for 2024.

Starting ninth the #22 slipped backwards at the start. The Elf Marc VDS rider staged a slow and considered fight back in front of the home fans. Initially moving forward with Ai Ogura, he eventually pushed on solo to catch the back of the group in front and finish seventh, the best finishing rider representing his team and country.

Ogura was a distant eighth for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, with his own gap back to teammate Somkiat Chantra, who made quick work of Arbolino once he caught him on track.



Jeremy Alcoba made up eight places with a late run to claim eleventh for QJMotor Gresini, Holding of Celestino Vietti, who slipped back early in the race and rallied for a comeback on the Fantic Racing bike.

The remaining points went to Filip Salac (QJMotor Gresini) in 13th, Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in 14th while the final point went to Darryn Binder.

DNF compeltes agony for Dixon

Assen winner Jake Dixon had work to do after a qualifying to forget. Initially paced eleventh, race direction later noticed he was not aboard his bike following the crash that happened near the finish on the lap that placed him there, demoting him further to 15th when that run was eventually cancelled.

His race didn’t last long - he was off at the final Turn, coming out of club in a crash reminiscent of his Saturday fall.

Further review pinpointed clear contact from Binder, with both riders aiming for the same piece of track and Dixon on the outside, if Binder decided to make the move the result was enivitable.

When out of the gravel a livid Dixon was inconsolable, angry that he felt his championship hopes were over and frustrated given the South African’s ‘divebomb’ reputation.

Very quickly the Luqi Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider was handed a long lap penalty for irresponsible riding. Binder was 18th at the time. Able to work his way up to 16th before his trip around the loop he rejoined back in 18th and was able to pick off places to finish as the top rookie in 15th. It was by far not the most obvious or big incident of his career, but a points finish did nothing to reel in an emotional Dixon.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

The lap one pile up at Abbey was due to be reviewed after the race. That saw Borja Gomez and Rory Skinner fighting for the same space, with Gomez taking a trip over the grass to rejoin the group and collect backmarkers Dennis Foggia and Taiga Hada.

Sergio Garcia slipped out of contention at Abbey a few laps later, while Alonso Lopez was the last to exit.



Where does that leave the championship?

Pedro Acosta takes over at the top thanks to his podium finish, with 156 points. A lacklustre round sees Tony Abrolino now giving chaseq, just two points behind.

Jake Dixon remains third, a more disant 52 points away after his DNF. Aron Canet passes Lopez after he also failed to go the distance, moving into fourth on 96 points, with Lopez on 92.