The Gresini Ducati rider had threatened to put his name into the category of new MotoGP race winner earlier this season after claiming pole in Argentina, while also showing very strong pace at COTA.

However, a win failed to come his way as the likes of Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin all showed more consistency aboard their Ducati machines.

But after holding off Bezzecchi during the 10-lap sprint, Marquez has now become the fourth different Ducati rider to win in 2023.

"I was expecting more rain but it was dryer and I had some doubts," said Marquez. "But I felt really good from the sighting lap and the warm-up lap also.

"I started the race sleeping a bit too much because many riders overtook me, but after two laps I saw that I had a lot of traction, a good feeling with the bike and I said ‘okay, I have to go, I have to make the gap now’.

"I did it and it was perfect. The sprint race has this. It has less points [available] and you have less to lose. You can take more risk."

Marquez managed to control the race for long periods until a mistake on the final lap appeared to open the door for Bezzecchi.

The Mooney VR46 rider started to close in on Marquez during the first two sectors, however, the Spaniard responded just in time as he avoided being passed by the finish line.

Marquez added: "I made a big mistake in turn nine as I missed the downshift. Instead of being in third I did the corner in second and in that point I lost 0.5s.

"At that moment I thought he was close but in sector three and four I was quite fast.

"I knew it would be difficult for him to overtake me so I just did my pace, did my lines and tried to close the door a little bit more."