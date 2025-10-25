F1 GP Mexico City 2025: Hasil FP3 dari Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Lando Norris set an impressive pace in the final practice session for the 2025 F1 Mexico Grand Prix.

Norris was fastest, 0.3s ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. The momentum is with the British driver, cutting Oscar Piastri’s lead to 14 points in recent rounds.

Heading into qualifying, Piastri has a huge amount of work to do, ending FP3 in fifth. Piastri’s deficit to Norris was nearly six-tenths.

George Russell was third-fastest in the lead Mercedes, 0.4s shy of Norris’ top time, while Charles Leclerc made it two Ferraris inside the top four.

Max Verstappen bemoaned a lack of grip on his way to the sixth-fastest time at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Kimi Antonelli was just a tenth off Russell, ending practice in seventh.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Isack Hadjar was just ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, while Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out the top 10.

It was a tough session for Fernando Alonso, who didn’t complete a fast lap at the end of the session. The two-time world champion was slowest in FP3.

Norris fastest in FP3

F1 GP Mexico City 2025 - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - Hasil FP3 Pos Pembalap NAT Tim Laptime 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m16.633s 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.978s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m17.145s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m17.199s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m17.232s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.242s 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m17.253s 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m17.396s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m17.415s 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m17.526s 11 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.552s 12 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m17.574s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.598s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m17.664s 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m17.801s 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m17.994s 17 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m18.046s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.412s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.581s 20 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m18.611s

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT