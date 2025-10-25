F1 GP Mexico City 2025: Hasil FP3 dari Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Hasil latihan terakhir F1 GP Mexico City 2025, Putaran 20 kejuaraan dunia F1 2025.
Lando Norris set an impressive pace in the final practice session for the 2025 F1 Mexico Grand Prix.
Norris was fastest, 0.3s ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. The momentum is with the British driver, cutting Oscar Piastri’s lead to 14 points in recent rounds.
Heading into qualifying, Piastri has a huge amount of work to do, ending FP3 in fifth. Piastri’s deficit to Norris was nearly six-tenths.
George Russell was third-fastest in the lead Mercedes, 0.4s shy of Norris’ top time, while Charles Leclerc made it two Ferraris inside the top four.
Max Verstappen bemoaned a lack of grip on his way to the sixth-fastest time at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Kimi Antonelli was just a tenth off Russell, ending practice in seventh.
Isack Hadjar was just ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, while Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out the top 10.
It was a tough session for Fernando Alonso, who didn’t complete a fast lap at the end of the session. The two-time world champion was slowest in FP3.
F1 GP Mexico City 2025 - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - Hasil FP3
|Pos
|Pembalap
|NAT
|Tim
|Laptime
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.633s
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.978s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.145s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m17.199s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m17.232s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.242s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.253s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m17.396s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m17.415s
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m17.526s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.552s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.574s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.598s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m17.664s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m17.801s
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m17.994s
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m18.046s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.412s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.581s
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m18.611s