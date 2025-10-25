2025 F1 Mexico City GP - Final Practice Results: Lando Norris leads Lewis Hamilton

Full results from final practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Round 20 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris set an impressive pace in the final practice session for the 2025 F1 Mexico Grand Prix.

Norris was fastest, 0.3s ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. The momentum is with the British driver, cutting Oscar Piastri’s lead to 14 points in recent rounds.

Heading into qualifying, Piastri has a huge amount of work to do, ending FP3 in fifth. Piastri’s deficit to Norris was nearly six-tenths.

George Russell was third-fastest in the lead Mercedes, 0.4s shy of Norris’ top time, while Charles Leclerc made it two Ferraris inside the top four.

Max Verstappen bemoaned a lack of grip on his way to the sixth-fastest time at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Kimi Antonelli was just a tenth off Russell, ending practice in seventh.

Isack Hadjar was just ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, while Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out the top 10.

It was a tough session for Fernando Alonso, who didn’t complete a fast lap at the end of the session. The two-time world champion was slowest in FP3.

Norris fastest in FP3

2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m16.633s
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.978s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.145s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m17.199s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m17.232s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.242s
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.253s
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m17.396s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m17.415s
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m17.526s
11Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.552s
12Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.574s
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.598s
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m17.664s
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m17.801s
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m17.994s
17Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m18.046s
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.412s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.581s
20Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m18.611s
