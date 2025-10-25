2025 F1 Mexico City GP - Qualifying Results: Lando Norris beats Charles Leclerc

Full results from qualifying at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Round 20 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris will start Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix on pole position after beating Charles Leclerc in qualifying.

Norris dominated the session, showing outstanding pace throughout. After the first runs in Q3, Leclerc claimed provisional pole ahead of Norris.

Norris responded with a stunning lap to take pole, 0.2s clear of Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton confirmed Ferrari’s impressive pace, securing third on the grid for the Mexico City GP.

In terms of the championship, Sunday will be a big day for Norris, with main rival Oscar Piastri down in eighth. Piastri appeared to lack pace throughout the weekend and struggled again to produce a lap at the end of Q3.

Max Verstappen also endured a difficult session, with Red Bull suffering instability issues in the middle sector. The Dutchman will start from fifth.

George Russell got the most out of the Mercedes W16, securing fourth, while Kimi Antonelli was an encouraging sixth. Carlos Sainz was an impressive seventh but has a five-place grid penalty after his incident with Antonelli at the Circuit of the Americas.

Isack Hadjar and Ollie Bearman rounded out the top 10 in qualifying.

Reflecting on taking pole, Norris said in Mexico: "I'm happy to be back on pole. It's actually been quite a long time, so it's a good feeling. The lap was one of those where you don't really know what happened. It felt decent but when I saw the time I was very pleasantly surprised.

"I've been feeling good all weekend, especially today. I got a little bit nervous of the Ferrari at the end, but I pulled it out when it mattered and I'm very happy. I've not been sleeping well lately so maybe that's the key to it all?

"I've had some good races here in the past and will focus on what I can control. That's all I can do."

2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m16.899s1m16.252s1m15.586s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m17.024s1m16.658s1m15.848s
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m16.736s1m16.458s1m15.938s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m16.895s1m16.537s1m16.034s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.076s1m16.605s1m16.070s
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.291s1m16.773s1m16.118s
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m17.171s1m16.607s1m16.172s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m17.158s1m16.737s1m16.174s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.733s1m16.804s1m16.252s
10Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m17.040s1m16.787s1m16.460s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.234s1m16.816s 
12Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m16.948s1m16.837s 
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m17.251s1m17.016s 
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.232s1m17.103s 
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m16.961s1m18.072s 
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m17.412s  
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m17.490s  
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.546s  
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.606s  
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m17.670s  
