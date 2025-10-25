2025 F1 Mexico City GP - Qualifying Results: Lando Norris beats Charles Leclerc
Full results from qualifying at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Round 20 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris will start Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix on pole position after beating Charles Leclerc in qualifying.
Norris dominated the session, showing outstanding pace throughout. After the first runs in Q3, Leclerc claimed provisional pole ahead of Norris.
Norris responded with a stunning lap to take pole, 0.2s clear of Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton confirmed Ferrari’s impressive pace, securing third on the grid for the Mexico City GP.
In terms of the championship, Sunday will be a big day for Norris, with main rival Oscar Piastri down in eighth. Piastri appeared to lack pace throughout the weekend and struggled again to produce a lap at the end of Q3.
Max Verstappen also endured a difficult session, with Red Bull suffering instability issues in the middle sector. The Dutchman will start from fifth.
George Russell got the most out of the Mercedes W16, securing fourth, while Kimi Antonelli was an encouraging sixth. Carlos Sainz was an impressive seventh but has a five-place grid penalty after his incident with Antonelli at the Circuit of the Americas.
Isack Hadjar and Ollie Bearman rounded out the top 10 in qualifying.
Reflecting on taking pole, Norris said in Mexico: "I'm happy to be back on pole. It's actually been quite a long time, so it's a good feeling. The lap was one of those where you don't really know what happened. It felt decent but when I saw the time I was very pleasantly surprised.
"I've been feeling good all weekend, especially today. I got a little bit nervous of the Ferrari at the end, but I pulled it out when it mattered and I'm very happy. I've not been sleeping well lately so maybe that's the key to it all?
"I've had some good races here in the past and will focus on what I can control. That's all I can do."
Norris on pole for Mexico City GP
|2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m16.899s
|1m16.252s
|1m15.586s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m17.024s
|1m16.658s
|1m15.848s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m16.736s
|1m16.458s
|1m15.938s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m16.895s
|1m16.537s
|1m16.034s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.076s
|1m16.605s
|1m16.070s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.291s
|1m16.773s
|1m16.118s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m17.171s
|1m16.607s
|1m16.172s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m17.158s
|1m16.737s
|1m16.174s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.733s
|1m16.804s
|1m16.252s
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m17.040s
|1m16.787s
|1m16.460s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.234s
|1m16.816s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m16.948s
|1m16.837s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m17.251s
|1m17.016s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.232s
|1m17.103s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m16.961s
|1m18.072s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m17.412s
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m17.490s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.546s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.606s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m17.670s