2025 F1 Mexico City GP - Qualifying Results: Lando Norris beats Charles Leclerc

Lando Norris will start Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix on pole position after beating Charles Leclerc in qualifying.

Norris dominated the session, showing outstanding pace throughout. After the first runs in Q3, Leclerc claimed provisional pole ahead of Norris.

Norris responded with a stunning lap to take pole, 0.2s clear of Leclerc. Lewis Hamilton confirmed Ferrari’s impressive pace, securing third on the grid for the Mexico City GP.

In terms of the championship, Sunday will be a big day for Norris, with main rival Oscar Piastri down in eighth. Piastri appeared to lack pace throughout the weekend and struggled again to produce a lap at the end of Q3.

Max Verstappen also endured a difficult session, with Red Bull suffering instability issues in the middle sector. The Dutchman will start from fifth.

George Russell got the most out of the Mercedes W16, securing fourth, while Kimi Antonelli was an encouraging sixth. Carlos Sainz was an impressive seventh but has a five-place grid penalty after his incident with Antonelli at the Circuit of the Americas.

Isack Hadjar and Ollie Bearman rounded out the top 10 in qualifying.

Reflecting on taking pole, Norris said in Mexico: "I'm happy to be back on pole. It's actually been quite a long time, so it's a good feeling. The lap was one of those where you don't really know what happened. It felt decent but when I saw the time I was very pleasantly surprised.

"I've been feeling good all weekend, especially today. I got a little bit nervous of the Ferrari at the end, but I pulled it out when it mattered and I'm very happy. I've not been sleeping well lately so maybe that's the key to it all?

"I've had some good races here in the past and will focus on what I can control. That's all I can do."

2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m16.899s 1m16.252s 1m15.586s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m17.024s 1m16.658s 1m15.848s 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m16.736s 1m16.458s 1m15.938s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m16.895s 1m16.537s 1m16.034s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.076s 1m16.605s 1m16.070s 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m17.291s 1m16.773s 1m16.118s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m17.171s 1m16.607s 1m16.172s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m17.158s 1m16.737s 1m16.174s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.733s 1m16.804s 1m16.252s 10 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m17.040s 1m16.787s 1m16.460s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.234s 1m16.816s 12 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m16.948s 1m16.837s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m17.251s 1m17.016s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.232s 1m17.103s 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m16.961s 1m18.072s 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m17.412s 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m17.490s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.546s 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.606s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m17.670s

