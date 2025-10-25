Starting grid for F1 Mexico City Grand Prix with one penalty

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

Sunday's Grand Prix gets underway at 8pm UK time.

2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 9 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 11 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team

Lando Norris qualified on pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver is joined on the front row by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton earned his best qualifying result as a Ferrari driver and starts third, ahead of former Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Title hopeful Max Verstappen will start fifth for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri could only qualify eighth but starts P7 due to Carlos Sainz's five-place grid penalty.

Isack Hadjar, Oliver Bearman and Yuki Tsunoda complete the rest of the top-10.

At the other end of the grid, Franco Coalpinto starts 20th and last, with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly ahead of him.

