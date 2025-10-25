Starting grid for F1 Mexico City Grand Prix with one penalty
Lando Norris starts on pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
Sunday's Grand Prix gets underway at 8pm UK time.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
Lando Norris qualified on pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix.
The McLaren driver is joined on the front row by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Lewis Hamilton earned his best qualifying result as a Ferrari driver and starts third, ahead of former Mercedes teammate George Russell.
Title hopeful Max Verstappen will start fifth for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri could only qualify eighth but starts P7 due to Carlos Sainz's five-place grid penalty.
Isack Hadjar, Oliver Bearman and Yuki Tsunoda complete the rest of the top-10.
At the other end of the grid, Franco Coalpinto starts 20th and last, with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly ahead of him.