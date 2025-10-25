Starting grid for F1 Mexico City Grand Prix with one penalty

Lando Norris starts on pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The top three in Mexico City

Here is the starting grid for the sprint race at the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

Sunday's Grand Prix gets underway at 8pm UK time. 

Mexico City Grand Prix Starting Grid

2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
9Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
11Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team

Lando Norris qualified on pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix. 

The McLaren driver is joined on the front row by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. 

Lewis Hamilton earned his best qualifying result as a Ferrari driver and starts third, ahead of former Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Title hopeful Max Verstappen will start fifth for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri could only qualify eighth but starts P7 due to Carlos Sainz's five-place grid penalty. 

Isack Hadjar, Oliver Bearman and Yuki Tsunoda complete the rest of the top-10.

At the other end of the grid, Franco Coalpinto starts 20th and last, with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly ahead of him. 

 

 

