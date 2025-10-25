Oscar Piastri can’t explain ‘mystery' qualifying struggles

Oscar Piastri was at a loss to explain his lack of pace in qualifying in Mexico City.

Piastri struggled in qualifying
Piastri struggled in qualifying

Oscar Piastri could not explain his lack of pace in qualifying at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The championship leader, who has been off the pace all weekend, qualified eighth and 0.588 seconds behind McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris, who romped to pole position.

Piastri, who is 14 points ahead of Norris with five races remaining, will start seventh due to Carlos Sainz being hit with a five-place grid penalty.

“There’s just no pace which is a bit of a mystery,” Piastri admitted.

“It’s been more or less the same gap all weekend, so we’ll have a look at where it was going wrong. Obviously it’s a bit frustrating.

“Not a huge amount has changed around how I’m feeling in the car. It’s just this weekend and last weekend it’s felt like the pace hasn’t come.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure why yet, so we’ll do some digging."

Piastri will line up directly behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who goes from fifth and is 40 points behind the Australian. 

“I’ll try my best [in the long run to Turn One]. That’s going to be an opportunity to make some progress forwards," Piastri added. 

“We’ll see what I can do.”

McLaren to review Piastri’s struggles

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said Piastri lost time to Norris at every corner of the lap.

"There's a bit to review on Oscar's side,” Stella told Sky Sports F1.

"It's more difficult for him to use the car when the conditions are sliding, like it was also in Austin. It's something we need to review and improve for tomorrow.

"Oscar, in relation to Lando, loses a few milliseconds pretty much in every corner, so it's about him getting the right feeling in these conditions and pushing that little bit more in every single corner.

"That is difficult to push that little bit more without having an issue.

"I think the race pace is strong for both drivers. I'm sure Oscar will be able to recover some positions.”

Sky Sports F1 pundit Jacques Villeneuve felt Piastri's comments about his lack of pace were "odd". 

"When you are slower than your team-mate by that amount, you try to push a little harder, you get in trouble, you lock wheels and you start to figure out issues here and there," the 1997 world champion said. 

"But he seemed to be happy with how the car was feeling and that's really strange."

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Oscar Piastri can’t explain ‘mysterious’ lack of pace after Mexico City GP qualifying strugglesMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Oscar Piastri can’t explain ‘mysterious’ lack of pace after Mexico City GP qualifying strugglesF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Oscar Piastri can’t explain ‘mysterious’ lack of pace after Mexico City GP qualifying strugglesF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Oscar Piastri can’t explain ‘mysterious’ lack of pace after Mexico City GP qualifying strugglesJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Oscar Piastri can’t explain ‘mysterious’ lack of pace after Mexico City GP qualifying strugglesJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. Oscar Piastri can’t explain ‘mysterious’ lack of pace after Mexico City GP qualifying strugglesSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Oscar Piastri can’t explain ‘mysterious’ lack of pace after Mexico City GP qualifying strugglesIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Oscar Piastri can’t explain ‘mysterious’ lack of pace after Mexico City GP qualifying strugglesJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri can’t explain ‘mystery' qualifying struggles
9m ago
Piastri struggled in qualifying
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 Mexico City Grand Prix with one penalty
52m ago
The top three in Mexico City
F1 Results
2025 F1 Mexico City GP - Qualifying Results: Lando Norris beats Charles Leclerc
57m ago
Lando Norris
F1 Results
2025 F1 Mexico City GP - Final Practice Results: Lando Norris leads Lewis Hamilton
4h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Team bosses react to growing rumours of F1 cost cap breaches
4h ago
Three F1 team principals spoke about the cost cap

More News

F1 News
Helmut Marko laughs off McLaren claims: ‘Toto said the same in 2021’
5h ago
Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko
F1
2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix Qualifying - As it happened
6h ago
Lando Norris - McLaren Racing
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton “forever grateful” for close relationship with legendary F1 driver
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Sergio Perez’s bold ‘even Lewis Hamilton would struggle at Red Bull’ claim
7h ago
Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas opens up on failed Williams reunion: “We had the contract already”
7h ago
James Vowles and Valtteri Bottas