Tes MotoGP Misano: Hasil Akhir dari Sesi 1 (12:45)
Hasil akhir dari sesi pertama tes MotoGP Misano hari Senin, pukul 12:45 waktu setempat.
Setelah Grand Prix San Marino hari Minggu, tim dan pembalap kembali ke trek untuk tes MotoGP Misano, penutup dari rangkaian pengujian tengah musim di 2025.
Perhatian besar akan tertuju pada prototype Yamaha V4 terbaru di tangan para pembalap Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins dan Jack Miller. Quartararo tampaknya menghabiskan satu hari penuh dengan V4, dengan Rins dan Miller berbagi motor kedua.
Bagi Francesco Bagnaia, tes Misano akan sangat penting untuk menemukan solusi dari masalah entri tikungan dengan GP25. Biasanya, tes ini juga menjadi debut dari versi awal prototype motor musim depan.
Sesi pagi berlangsung dari pukul 09.00 hingga 12.45, dilanjutkan dengan sesi latihan. Alex Marquez jadi pembalap tercepat pada sesi ini dengan laptime 1 menit 30,714 detik, dengan Marco Bezzecchi dan Marc Maquez melengkapi tiga besar.
Sesi sore kemudian berlangsung dari pukul 14.00 hingga 18.00, dengan sesi latihan tambahan di penghujung hari.
Tes resmi MotoGP berikutnya akan diadakan setelah balapan terakhir musim Valencia, pertengahan November mendatang..
Tes MotoGP Misano - Hasil Akhir Sesi 1 (12:45)
|Pos
|Pembalap
|NAT
|Tim (Motor)
|Laptime
|Lap
|Top Speed (km/h)
|1
|^7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|1:30.714s
|32/34
|298.3
|2
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.013s
|41/41
|298.3
|3
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.157s
|37/37
|300.0
|4
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.184s
|46/47
|299.1
|5
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.219s
|14/34
|300.0
|6
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.231s
|30/41
|296.7
|7
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.269s
|34/39
|298.3
|8
|^8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.289s
|21/25
|298.3
|9
|˅3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.306s
|30/39
|298.3
|10
|^4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.334s
|44/44
|296.7
|11
|˅2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.509s
|18/30
|297.5
|12
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.552s
|25/30
|295.8
|13
|˅3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.760s
|26/36
|297.5
|14
|˅3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.796s
|26/36
|297.5
|15
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.857s
|39/46
|295.0
|16
|˅3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.902s
|19/30
|295.0
|17
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.038s
|22/39
|295.8
|18
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.067s
|35/35
|291.8
|19
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+1.717s
|35/38
|300.8
|20
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.776s
|35/44
|294.2
|21
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.921s
|37/37
|292.6
|22
|˅1
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+2.086s
|10/33
|291.1
* Rookie
Rekor resmi MotoGP Misano:
Lap tercepat: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)
Lap balapan tercepat: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)
