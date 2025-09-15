Tes MotoGP Misano: Hasil Akhir dari Sesi 1 (12:45)

Hasil akhir dari sesi pertama tes MotoGP Misano hari Senin, pukul 12:45 waktu setempat.

Alex Marquez, Misano
Alex Marquez, Misano

Setelah Grand Prix San Marino hari Minggu, tim dan pembalap kembali ke trek untuk tes MotoGP Misano, penutup dari rangkaian pengujian tengah musim di 2025.

Perhatian besar akan tertuju pada prototype Yamaha V4 terbaru di tangan para pembalap Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins dan Jack Miller. Quartararo tampaknya menghabiskan satu hari penuh dengan V4, dengan Rins dan Miller berbagi motor kedua.

Bagi Francesco Bagnaia, tes Misano akan sangat penting untuk menemukan solusi dari masalah entri tikungan dengan GP25. Biasanya, tes ini juga menjadi debut dari versi awal prototype motor musim depan.

Sesi pagi berlangsung dari pukul 09.00 hingga 12.45, dilanjutkan dengan sesi latihan. Alex Marquez jadi pembalap tercepat pada sesi ini dengan laptime 1 menit 30,714 detik, dengan Marco Bezzecchi dan Marc Maquez melengkapi tiga besar.

Sesi sore kemudian berlangsung dari pukul 14.00 hingga 18.00, dengan sesi latihan tambahan di penghujung hari.

Tes resmi MotoGP berikutnya akan diadakan setelah balapan terakhir musim Valencia, pertengahan November mendatang..

Tes MotoGP Misano - Hasil Akhir Sesi 1 (12:45)

Pos PembalapNATTim (Motor)LaptimeLapTop Speed (km/h)
1^7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)1:30.714s32/34298.3
2˅1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.013s41/41298.3
3˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.157s37/37300.0
4˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.184s46/47299.1
5˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.219s14/34300.0
6˅1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.231s30/41296.7
7=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.269s34/39298.3
8^8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.289s21/25298.3
9˅3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.306s30/39298.3
10^4Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.334s44/44296.7
11˅2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.509s18/30297.5
12=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.552s25/30295.8
13˅3Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.760s26/36297.5
14˅3Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.796s26/36297.5
15=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.857s39/46295.0
16˅3Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.902s19/30295.0
17=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.038s22/39295.8
18=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.067s35/35291.8
19=Daniel PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.717s35/38300.8
20=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.776s35/44294.2
21^1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.921s37/37292.6
22˅1Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+2.086s10/33291.1

* Rookie

Rekor resmi MotoGP Misano:

Lap tercepat: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)
Lap balapan tercepat: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

Tes MotoGP Misano - Laptime Sesi 1 (12:00)

Pos PembalapNATTim (Motor)LaptimeLapTop Speed (km/h)
1^1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1:30.779s25/32298.3
2˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.135s21/26300.0
3^2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.140s23/35299.1
4˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.154s14/28300.0
5^7Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.166s30/32296.7
6^5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.273s22/24298.3
7=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.311s24/30298.3
8˅4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.524s9/22298.3
9NAFranco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.650s13/16297.5
10^3Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.695s26/26297.5
11^4Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.731s26/26297.5
12NAFermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.821s19/19295.8
13˅3Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.837s19/24295.0
14˅8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.874s20/31296.7
15^1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.880s34/34295.0
16˅8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.964s7/15298.3
17˅8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.973s22/34295.8
18˅4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.260s30/30291.8
19˅2Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.696s25/25300.8
20˅1Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.711s35/35294.2
21˅1Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+2.021s10/20291.1
22˅4Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.213s21/31292.6

Tes MotoGP Misano - Laptime Sesi 1 (11:00)

PosPembalapNATTim (Motor)Laptime/GapLap
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1:31.013s15/15
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.181s12/14
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.281s9/9
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.290s9/10
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.474s16/19
6Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.640s20/20
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.652s12/13
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.730s7/7
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.739s22/23
10Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.794s6/8
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.981s11/11
12Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.996s16/17
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.106s15/15
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.218s15/18
15Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.280s15/16
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.553s16/18
17Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.815s12/15
18Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.979s21/21
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.160s20/20
20Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+2.585s6/6

Tes MotoGP Misano - Laptime Sesi 1 (10:00)

PosPembalapNATTim (Motor)Lap/Gap
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1:32.050s
2Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.268s
3Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.752s
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.184s
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.275s
6Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+2.022s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.168s
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.326s
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.548s
Tes MotoGP Misano: Pembaruan Laptime dari Pengujian (10:00)
