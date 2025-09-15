2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Results (End of Session 1)

Hourly lap times during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Misano.

Alex Marquez, Misano

Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, teams and riders are back at Misano for the final Official in-season test of the 2025 season.

Much attention will be focussed on how the new Yamaha V4 performs in the hands of race riders Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller. Quartararo is expected to get a full day on the V4, with Rins and Miller sharing the second bike.

Ducati will have its last big chance to try and find a solution to Francesco Bagnaia's corner entry woes this season, while Misano also traditionally sees the debut of early prototypes for next season.

The morning session takes place from 9am to 12:45pm, followed by practice starts. The afternoon session runs from 2pm until 6pm, with more practice starts at the end of the day.

The next Official MotoGP test will be after the Valencia season finale, in mid-November....

2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test (12:45pm - End of Session 1)

  RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1^7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)1:30.714s32/34298.3
2˅1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.013s41/41298.3
3˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.157s37/37300.0
4˅1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.184s46/47299.1
5˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.219s14/34300.0
6˅1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.231s30/41296.7
7=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.269s34/39298.3
8^8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.289s21/25298.3
9˅3Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.306s30/39298.3
10^4Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.334s44/44296.7
11˅2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.509s18/30297.5
12=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.552s25/30295.8
13˅3Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.760s26/36297.5
14˅3Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.796s26/36297.5
15=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.857s39/46295.0
16˅3Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.902s19/30295.0
17=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.038s22/39295.8
18=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.067s35/35291.8
19=Daniel PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.717s35/38300.8
20=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.776s35/44294.2
21^1Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.921s37/37292.6
22˅1Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+2.086s10/33291.1

^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.
= Rider has the same position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.
* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test (12pm - Session 1)

  RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1^1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1:30.779s25/32298.3
2˅1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.135s21/26300.0
3^2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.140s23/35299.1
4˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.154s14/28300.0
5^7Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.166s30/32296.7
6^5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.273s22/24298.3
7=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.311s24/30298.3
8˅4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.524s9/22298.3
9NAFranco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.650s13/16297.5
10^3Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.695s26/26297.5
11^4Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.731s26/26297.5
12NAFermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.821s19/19295.8
13˅3Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.837s19/24295.0
14˅8Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.874s20/31296.7
15^1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.880s34/34295.0
16˅8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.964s7/15298.3
17˅8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.973s22/34295.8
18˅4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.260s30/30291.8
19˅2Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.696s25/25300.8
20˅1Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.711s35/35294.2
21˅1Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+2.021s10/20291.1
22˅4Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.213s21/31292.6

2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test (11am - Session 1)

 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1:31.013s15/15
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.181s12/14
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.281s9/9
4Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.290s9/10
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.474s16/19
6Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.640s20/20
7Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.652s12/13
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.730s7/7
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.739s22/23
10Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.794s6/8
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.981s11/11
12Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.996s16/17
13Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.106s15/15
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.218s15/18
15Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.280s15/16
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.553s16/18
17Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+1.815s12/15
18Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.979s21/21
19Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.160s20/20
20Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+2.585s6/6

2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test (10am - Session 1)

 RiderNatTeamTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1:32.050s
2Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.268s
3Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.752s
4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.184s
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.275s
6Dani PedrosaSPAKTM Test Rider (RC16)+2.022s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.168s
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.326s
9Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+3.548s
