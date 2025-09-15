2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Results (End of Session 1)
Hourly lap times during Monday’s official post-race MotoGP test at Misano.
Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, teams and riders are back at Misano for the final Official in-season test of the 2025 season.
Much attention will be focussed on how the new Yamaha V4 performs in the hands of race riders Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller. Quartararo is expected to get a full day on the V4, with Rins and Miller sharing the second bike.
Ducati will have its last big chance to try and find a solution to Francesco Bagnaia's corner entry woes this season, while Misano also traditionally sees the debut of early prototypes for next season.
The morning session takes place from 9am to 12:45pm, followed by practice starts. The afternoon session runs from 2pm until 6pm, with more practice starts at the end of the day.
The next Official MotoGP test will be after the Valencia season finale, in mid-November....
2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test (12:45pm - End of Session 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|^7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|1:30.714s
|32/34
|298.3
|2
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.013s
|41/41
|298.3
|3
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.157s
|37/37
|300.0
|4
|˅1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.184s
|46/47
|299.1
|5
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.219s
|14/34
|300.0
|6
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.231s
|30/41
|296.7
|7
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.269s
|34/39
|298.3
|8
|^8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.289s
|21/25
|298.3
|9
|˅3
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.306s
|30/39
|298.3
|10
|^4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.334s
|44/44
|296.7
|11
|˅2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.509s
|18/30
|297.5
|12
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.552s
|25/30
|295.8
|13
|˅3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.760s
|26/36
|297.5
|14
|˅3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.796s
|26/36
|297.5
|15
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.857s
|39/46
|295.0
|16
|˅3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.902s
|19/30
|295.0
|17
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.038s
|22/39
|295.8
|18
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.067s
|35/35
|291.8
|19
|=
|Daniel Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+1.717s
|35/38
|300.8
|20
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.776s
|35/44
|294.2
|21
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.921s
|37/37
|292.6
|22
|˅1
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+2.086s
|10/33
|291.1
^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.
= Rider has the same position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.
* Rookie
Official Misano MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)
2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test (12pm - Session 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1:30.779s
|25/32
|298.3
|2
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.135s
|21/26
|300.0
|3
|^2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.140s
|23/35
|299.1
|4
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.154s
|14/28
|300.0
|5
|^7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.166s
|30/32
|296.7
|6
|^5
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.273s
|22/24
|298.3
|7
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.311s
|24/30
|298.3
|8
|˅4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.524s
|9/22
|298.3
|9
|NA
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.650s
|13/16
|297.5
|10
|^3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.695s
|26/26
|297.5
|11
|^4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.731s
|26/26
|297.5
|12
|NA
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.821s
|19/19
|295.8
|13
|˅3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.837s
|19/24
|295.0
|14
|˅8
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.874s
|20/31
|296.7
|15
|^1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.880s
|34/34
|295.0
|16
|˅8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.964s
|7/15
|298.3
|17
|˅8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.973s
|22/34
|295.8
|18
|˅4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.260s
|30/30
|291.8
|19
|˅2
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+1.696s
|25/25
|300.8
|20
|˅1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.711s
|35/35
|294.2
|21
|˅1
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+2.021s
|10/20
|291.1
|22
|˅4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.213s
|21/31
|292.6
2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test (11am - Session 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1:31.013s
|15/15
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.181s
|12/14
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.281s
|9/9
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.290s
|9/10
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.474s
|16/19
|6
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.640s
|20/20
|7
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.652s
|12/13
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.730s
|7/7
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.739s
|22/23
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.794s
|6/8
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.981s
|11/11
|12
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.996s
|16/17
|13
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.106s
|15/15
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.218s
|15/18
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.280s
|15/16
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.553s
|16/18
|17
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+1.815s
|12/15
|18
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.979s
|21/21
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.160s
|20/20
|20
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+2.585s
|6/6
2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test (10am - Session 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1:32.050s
|2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.268s
|3
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.752s
|4
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.184s
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.275s
|6
|Dani Pedrosa
|SPA
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+2.022s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.168s
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.326s
|9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+3.548s