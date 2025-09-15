2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test - Results

Following Sunday’s San Marino MotoGP, teams and riders are back at Misano for the final Official in-season test of the 2025 season.

Much attention will be focussed on how the new Yamaha V4 performs in the hands of race riders Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and Jack Miller. Quartararo is expected to get a full day on the V4, with Rins and Miller sharing the second bike.

Ducati will have its last big chance to try and find a solution to Francesco Bagnaia's corner entry woes this season, while Misano also traditionally sees the debut of early prototypes for next season.

The morning session takes place from 9am to 12:45pm, followed by practice starts. The afternoon session runs from 2pm until 6pm, with more practice starts at the end of the day.

The next Official MotoGP test will be after the Valencia season finale, in mid-November....

2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test (12:45pm - End of Session 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 ^7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 1:30.714s 32/34 298.3 2 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.013s 41/41 298.3 3 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.157s 37/37 300.0 4 ˅1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.184s 46/47 299.1 5 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.219s 14/34 300.0 6 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.231s 30/41 296.7 7 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.269s 34/39 298.3 8 ^8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.289s 21/25 298.3 9 ˅3 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.306s 30/39 298.3 10 ^4 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.334s 44/44 296.7 11 ˅2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.509s 18/30 297.5 12 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.552s 25/30 295.8 13 ˅3 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.760s 26/36 297.5 14 ˅3 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.796s 26/36 297.5 15 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.857s 39/46 295.0 16 ˅3 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.902s 19/30 295.0 17 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.038s 22/39 295.8 18 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.067s 35/35 291.8 19 = Daniel Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.717s 35/38 300.8 20 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.776s 35/44 294.2 21 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.921s 37/37 292.6 22 ˅1 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +2.086s 10/33 291.1

^X Rider has improved X positions since previous hour.

= Rider has the same position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X positions since previous hour.

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.031s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 30.877s (2024)

2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test (12pm - Session 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1:30.779s 25/32 298.3 2 ˅1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.135s 21/26 300.0 3 ^2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.140s 23/35 299.1 4 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.154s 14/28 300.0 5 ^7 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.166s 30/32 296.7 6 ^5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.273s 22/24 298.3 7 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.311s 24/30 298.3 8 ˅4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.524s 9/22 298.3 9 NA Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.650s 13/16 297.5 10 ^3 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.695s 26/26 297.5 11 ^4 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.731s 26/26 297.5 12 NA Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.821s 19/19 295.8 13 ˅3 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.837s 19/24 295.0 14 ˅8 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.874s 20/31 296.7 15 ^1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.880s 34/34 295.0 16 ˅8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.964s 7/15 298.3 17 ˅8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.973s 22/34 295.8 18 ˅4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.260s 30/30 291.8 19 ˅2 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.696s 25/25 300.8 20 ˅1 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.711s 35/35 294.2 21 ˅1 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +2.021s 10/20 291.1 22 ˅4 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.213s 21/31 292.6

2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test (11am - Session 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1:31.013s 15/15 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.181s 12/14 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.281s 9/9 4 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.290s 9/10 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.474s 16/19 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.640s 20/20 7 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.652s 12/13 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.730s 7/7 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.739s 22/23 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.794s 6/8 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.981s 11/11 12 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.996s 16/17 13 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.106s 15/15 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.218s 15/18 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.280s 15/16 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.553s 16/18 17 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.815s 12/15 18 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.979s 21/21 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.160s 20/20 20 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +2.585s 6/6

2025 Official Misano MotoGP Test (10am - Session 1) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1:32.050s 2 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.268s 3 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.752s 4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.184s 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.275s 6 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +2.022s 7 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.168s 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.326s 9 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +3.548s