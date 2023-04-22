Everything is in place for a record fifth BTCC title: Turkington

Turkington last got his hands on the drivers’ crown at the end of the 2019 campaign to draw level on four with Englishman Andy Rouse – a stat that took more than three decades to be equalled.

Of the current crop of drivers, only NAPA Racing UK’s Ash Sutton could potentially reach the key milestone before Turkington; he has three to his name already and is a strong contender for more.

The 41-year-old – who is once again competing under the West Surrey Racing banner at the wheel of a BMW 330e M Sport saloon – kicks off his 30-round schedule at Donington Park this afternoon with qualifying followed by three Sunday races.

He has had a constructive pre-season, chalking up the miles on dry, greasy and soaking wet circuits – conditions that are commonplace in the national tin top series, which runs until early October.

“I do need a fifth title but there are guys who need one, two or three – everybody has the same goal,” said Turkington.

“My last title was 2019, although I came close in 2020 and 2021 but maybe not as close last year, but I still feel I have all the ingredients that is required to do it. I’ve got the car and the team, so I just need to keep doing what I’ve been doing and see where that takes us.

“Since I came back to the British Touring Car Championship in 2013, I have always gone into the final weekend of the season with a chance and I just have to keep doing that because, someday, it will fall back my way,” continued the Portadown native.

“I am still convinced that it is there to be done, but who knows? If it is not this year, then it might be next year but I will just keep trying.

“We have had a strong pre-season and we have made as much progress with the BMW as we can reasonably expect given the rain – and even snow – we have encountered.

“We have gone through a big list of test items and settled on a package that I am happy with, so I feel in a really good place in terms of a set-up that should be easy to refine for the demands of each circuit. I am excited.”

At Donington Park 12 months ago, he enjoyed a strong qualifying performance to start race one from the front row of the grid and come home in second to the eventual champion, Tom Ingram.

In the second sprint, clutch-related problems dropped him to the back of the pack but determined driving brought him from 28th to 14th at the finish line. He wrapped out the meeting eighth in the third race – reward for those mechanics who completed repairs on his car as the pitlane opened.

“Last year at Donington we were very fast and should have scored more points than we did, so this time the target will be the same as always: maximise the opportunity, take the season one event at a time and get to Brands Hatch in October with a chance of winning the title,” said Turkington.