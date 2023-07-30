Verstappen is through on Hamilton with the use of DRS into Les Combes.Up to third now for the Red Bull driver.
2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
Max Verstappen went fastest in qualifying but a five-place grid penalty means he will start from P6.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc inherits pole position but with Sergio Perez, who could really do with a big performance, hunting him down.
Verstappen is through on Hamilton with the use of DRS into Les Combes.
Up to third now for the Red Bull driver.
Perez, Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Alonso, Tsunoda, Sainz, Albon, Stroll and Russell.
Norris has dropped to 11th after losing two positions on the last lap.
Alonso breezes past Sainz into Les Combes for fifth.
Sainz is currently running with damage following contact with Piastri on Lap 1.
Perez has a 2.2s lead over Leclerc at the front.
Leclerc has Hamilton and Verstappen in DRS range.
He's stopped out on track.
Replays show Piastri brushing the concrete wall at Turn 1.
Perez, Leclerc, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Alonso, Norris, Tsunoda, Stroll and Albon.
Sainz and Piastri appear to have damage after contact at Turn 1.
Piastri is at the back of the grid.
The straight-line speed from the Red Bull is ridiculous. Perez gets past Leclerc on the Kemmel Straight.
Leclerc is second ahead of Hamilton and Verstappen.
It's lights out and away we go at Spa!
Leclerc leads the pack away...
Mediums for Piastri, Norris, Russell, Alonso, Stroll, Tsunoda and Hulkenberg.
Softs for everyone else.
Leclerc, Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Alonso, Stroll, Tsunoda, Gasly, Bottas, Ocon, Albon, Magnussen, Zhou, Sargeant, Ricciardo.
Hulkenberg set to start from the pit lane.
Now it's time for the national anthem of Belgium.
The grid is getting busier at Spa ahead of the race.
Conditions are still dry.
"Our pace has generally been decent. Third [on Sunday], I've got a Ferrari and Perez ahead so I'm hoping I'll be able to fight those guys.
"At some point Max will come sailing by and I'll just try to keep the McLarens behind."
Drivers are taking to the grid now.
Just under 50 minutes to go until lights out.
Here's how the grid is shaping up for today's race after Verstappen's penalty for a new gearbox...
How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the Belgian Grand Prix.
Conditions are currently dry but let's see how that long lasts!