Crash Home
F1
Live
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race

2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Can Hamilton deny Verstappen? - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 3 Minutes Ago

Follow all the action from Montreal with the Crash.net F1 live blog.

Reporting By:
18:22
Russell looking at Alonso

"The goal is to be ahead of him [Fernando Alonso] at the end of the race. We will take the opportunity at the start.

"Looking at the strategy last year we can put him in an awkward position especially with Lewis and I there together. It's going to be an exciting one."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:19
Hamilton ahead of the race

“I don’t want it to rain. We are on the second row. This is the closest we can see Max so hopefully we can attack him today.”

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:11
The grid

F1 Canadian Grand Prix grid: How race begins after grid penalties

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:10
Watch, like and subscribe!

Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting...

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
18:09
Welcome

Hello and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the Canadian Grand Prix. 

Paddock Club on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture