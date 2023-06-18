"The goal is to be ahead of him [Fernando Alonso] at the end of the race. We will take the opportunity at the start."Looking at the strategy last year we can put him in an awkward position especially with Lewis and I there together. It's going to be an exciting one."
2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Can Hamilton deny Verstappen? - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all the action from Montreal with the Crash.net F1 live blog.
"The goal is to be ahead of him [Fernando Alonso] at the end of the race. We will take the opportunity at the start.
"Looking at the strategy last year we can put him in an awkward position especially with Lewis and I there together. It's going to be an exciting one."
“I don’t want it to rain. We are on the second row. This is the closest we can see Max so hopefully we can attack him today.”
F1 Canadian Grand Prix grid: How race begins after grid penalties
Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting...
Hello and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the Canadian Grand Prix.